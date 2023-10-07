Team USA (P6): Mission title defence difficult

With two fifth places, defending champion USA qualified in P6 for the final races of the MXoN 2023 on Sunday. Aaron Plessinger started in P6 and dropped back to 8th in the MXGP qualifier.

On the sidelines of the team presentation on Friday, American MXGP starter Aaron Plessinger declared (not entirely seriously, of course) that he wanted to ' kick some ass ' of the MXGP riders. Nothing came of that, at least on Saturday. Of the three US boys, MX2 rider RJ Hampshire(Husqvarna) did best. He led the MX2 qualifying race but slipped on the freshly watered track, crashed and dropped back to 6th. In the race, Hampshire rode back up to 4th place. In the end he was caught by Dutchman Kay de Wolf(Husqvarna) and finished the MX2 race in a somewhat unfortunate 5th place.

In the OPEN category, Christian Craig(Husqvarna) started in 3rd place, but he also dropped back to P5. MXGP TV co-commentator Jason Thomas suggested that the American had been struck down by the dreaded 'arm pump'.

With P6 in qualifying, everything is still in place for the mission to defend the title, but there will certainly be some debriefing with team boss Roger DeCoster in Team USA this evening. The Belgian cannot be satisfied with the performance of his boys today. While Hampshire and Craig will have to keep up their pace over the distance tomorrow, Aaron Plessinger 's team will have to dig a little deeper into their bag of tricks. Plessinger was not competitive in any session today. He was 45 seconds off the top in the qualifying race and in the morning free practice session his best lap time was 4.6 seconds slower than Jeremy Seewer's(Yamaha).

Result Qualifying Ernée:

1st France, 2

2nd Spain, 3

3rd Australia, 5

4th Germany, 6

5. Switzerland, 9

6. USA, 10

7. Belgium, 10

8. Slovenia, 13

9. Netherlands, 15

10. Italy, 17

11. Estonia, 18

12. Norway, 23

13. latvia, 24

14. New Zealand, 24

15. Great Britain, 27

16. South Africa, 28

17. Finland, 30

18. Czech Republic, 30

19. Brazil, 31