Out for Team Oranje: Glenn Coldenhoff injured

After his crash in the OPEN class qualifying race, Yamaha factory rider Glenn Coldenhoff was examined in the medical centre and was not cleared for Sunday's classification races.

Thanks to the strike result provided for in the regulations, the Dutch team qualified in 9th place for the qualifying rounds on Sunday. But even before the MXoN has really begun, it has already come to an end for Team Oranje: OPEN starter Glenn Coldenhoff(Yamaha) collided with the Swede Isak Gifting. He crashed and hit the opposite slope of a jump hill hard. The Dutchman appeared dazed and had to be examined at the medical centre.

The diagnosis was sobering: Coldenhoff suffered a concussion and was not given medical clearance for Sunday's races. This means that for Calvin Vlaanderen(Yamaha(MXGP) and Kay de Wolf(Husqvarna/MX2) it will only be about individual results on Sunday. In the team classification, the Dutch are now without a chance due to Coldenhoff 's retirement.

After the retirement of Jeffrey Herlings(KTM), this is now another setback for the Netherlands, which has traditionally been a motocross-loving nation and has always produced great talent.

We can only wishGlenn Coldenhoff a good and speedy recovery from this point.

[Update, 9pm] In addition to the concussion, Glenn Coldenhoiff has also been diagnosed with a fractured rib.