Jett Lawrence (Honda/P2): Steep learning curve in Ernée

After initial difficulties, Australian MXGP starter Jett Lawrence got on better and better in the MXGP qualifying race and finished second behind World Champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS).

After the phenomenal performance shown by HRC factory rider Jett Lawrence in the USA this year, it was initially a surprise that the Australian 'only' finished the morning's free practice in 5th place. After the start of the MXGPqualifying race, 'Jettson' only emerged in P7.

The Australian shooting star needed a few laps to get going in the qualifying race. On lap 4 he overtook the American Aaron Plessinger(KTM). In lap 8 he tricked Tim Gajser (Honda). After that, Jett didn't hesitate and overtook local hero Romain Febvre with a clever manoeuvre and closed the gap to Ken Roczen(Suzuki), who was in P3 at the time. The Australian overtook Roczen and Seewer in one go on the penultimate lap and he finished the race in second place behind MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS) from Spain.

You could see from the outside how Jett was learning from lap to lap, improving and increasingly able to adapt to the track conditions.

"We did a warm-up and a qualifying race and overall it didn't go too bad," Jett explained after the race. "The races on this side of the pond are quite different after all. I have to learn and practice what the other riders are doing on the track and how the course is supposed to be ridden. It was a bit difficult for me in the beginning, but I managed to get a second place in the end, which helped our team to third place. Tomorrow should go well. I'm hoping for some good starts and then it will be a good weekend as well."

Jett'solder brother Hunter finished the MX2 race in 3rd place, putting Team Australia in 3rd overall after qualifying with 5 points.

MXoN Qualifying MXGP:

1st Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha

4th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

5th Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki

6th Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda

7th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha

8th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

9th Pauls Jonass(LAT), Honda

10th Ben Watson (GB), Beta

Team classification qualifying:

1st France, 2

2nd Spain, 3

3rd Australia, 5

4th Germany, 6

5. Switzerland, 9

6. USA, 10

7. Belgium, 10

8. Slovenia, 13

9. Netherlands, 15

10. Italy, 17