GoPro images of Tim Gajser (HRC/P6) in Ernée

Tim Gajser (Honda) started well in the MXGP qualifying race, but struggled with 'arm pump' and was held up by lapped riders. Team Slovenia qualified for the final races with a 6-7 result in 8th place.

Slovenian HRC factory rider Tim Gajser started well in the MXGP qualifying race. At the end of the start straight, however, Jorge Prado let off the gas a little longer and took the lead. Gajser followed the Spaniard, but after a mistake in a hairpin just before a downhill jump, Jeremy Seewer(Yamaha) and Ken Roczen(Suzuki) squeezed past. After that, Gajser was in P4 for 4 laps when the first laps started.

In the GoPro video of Tim Gajser you can clearly see how the Ukrainian rider Pavlo Kizlyak blocks his lane when lapping. Gajser is screaming his head off, but he has to back off. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki), who is already within striking distance behind Gajser at this point, stabs to the inside and passes easily.

The video shows more lapping scenes, which are particularly challenging for the top riders because of the big differences in performance during the qualifying races.

Gajser was later overtaken by Jett Lawrence in this race and finished the qualifying race in 6th place. Gajser's MX2 teammate Jan Pancar(KTM) finished in P7 in the MX2 qualifying race. With 13 points, Team Slovenia easily qualified for the A-final on Sunday in 8th place in the national standings. However, Slovenia's OPEN rider Miha Bubnic, who was lapped in P24 in the OPEN class qualifying race and was 15 (!) seconds off Jeremy Seewer's best time in free practice, is likely to be problematic. Today his result was the strike result. Tomorrow his result will be counted. So for Slovenia on Sunday it will be more about individual results. With regard to the team ranking, they have no chance.

Nevertheless, Gajser was motivated: "I am happy that Slovenia is in the A-final," he commented on the situation. "I think there was more in it for me today. I had a good start but then struggled with arm cramps. I know I can do better and I hope I can race for heat wins on Sunday."