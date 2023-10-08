MXoN, Race 1: France leads, Germany P3
Race 1 of the Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France: Spaniard Jorge Prado (GASGAS) took the holeshot and led the race for 5 laps. Jett Lawrence (Honda) went off the track already in the second corner and went down. The Australian had to start the race from the back of the field and fought his way up to 6th place in the end.
The race was dominated by the duel between local hero Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) and Jorge Prado (GASGAS). On lap 6 Febvre squeezed past Prado to take the lead. The race seemed to be decided after that, but after another 10 laps Prado started an intermediate spurt and took over the lead in his turn. After the last two laps were called, Febvre placed a counterattack, took the lead again supported by the cheers of thousands of French fans and won the first race with a lead of 2.3 seconds over Prado.
Ken Roczen(Suzuki) started in the top-5 and initially fought his way past Aaron Plessinger(KTM) to P4. On lap 6, he used high corner speed to beat Jeremy Seewer(Yamaha) and reached P3. In lap 8, the German made a mistake: he stalled his Suzuki in a hairpin. Kickstart Kenny' lived up to his name and kicked his bike, but Seewer and Plessinger passed the Thuringian before he could resume the race.
With anger in his belly, 'Kickstart-Kenny' fought his way back and finished the race in P3. German MX2 starter Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) started in the top-8 range and dropped back to P14 against the more powerful MXGP bikes in the race. With 14+3=17 points, the DMSB team ranks P3 behind France (9 points) and Australia (16 points).
US MX2 starter RJ Hampshire(Husqvarna) collided with Spaniard Oriol Oliver(KTM) in the early stages of the race. The American had to work his way up from P22 and finished the race in 16th place.
US rider Aaron Plessinger(KTM) showed a much better performance today than on Saturday during the qualifying race. The KTM factory rider fought in the leading group and finished the race in 5th place.
Impressive was the catch-up race of Jett Lawrence (Honda). On the last lap, he tricked Tim Gajser (Honda) 50 metres before the finish and ensured that Team Australia is now P2 in the Nations' Championship after the opening race.
MXoN Race 1, MXGP/MX2
1st Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki
2nd Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS
3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki
4th Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha
5th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM
6th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda
7th Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda
8th Tom Vialle (F), KTM
9th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha
10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda
11th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna
12th Alberto Forato (I), KTM
13th Pauls Jonass(LAT), Honda
14th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS
15th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha
16th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna
17th Ben Watson (GB), Beta
18th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM
19th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna
20th Jorgen-Matthias Talviku(EST), Husqvarna
...
24th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM
25th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM
26th Gody Cooper(NZL), GASGAS
27th Arnaud Tonus (CH), Yamaha
Nations classification after race 1 of 3:
1st France, 9 points
2nd Australia, 16
3rd Germany, 17
4TH USA, 21
5th Spain, 26
6th Netherlands, 26
7. Belgium, 28
8. Italy, 30
9. Switzerland, 31
10. Slovenia, 32