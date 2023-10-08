MXoN, Race 1: France leads, Germany P3

Kawasaki factory rider Romain Febvre won the opening race of the Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France, ahead of Jorge Prado (GASGAS) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki). France leads ahead of Australia and Germany.

Race 1 of the Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France: Spaniard Jorge Prado (GASGAS) took the holeshot and led the race for 5 laps. Jett Lawrence (Honda) went off the track already in the second corner and went down. The Australian had to start the race from the back of the field and fought his way up to 6th place in the end.

The race was dominated by the duel between local hero Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) and Jorge Prado (GASGAS). On lap 6 Febvre squeezed past Prado to take the lead. The race seemed to be decided after that, but after another 10 laps Prado started an intermediate spurt and took over the lead in his turn. After the last two laps were called, Febvre placed a counterattack, took the lead again supported by the cheers of thousands of French fans and won the first race with a lead of 2.3 seconds over Prado.

Ken Roczen(Suzuki) started in the top-5 and initially fought his way past Aaron Plessinger(KTM) to P4. On lap 6, he used high corner speed to beat Jeremy Seewer(Yamaha) and reached P3. In lap 8, the German made a mistake: he stalled his Suzuki in a hairpin. Kickstart Kenny' lived up to his name and kicked his bike, but Seewer and Plessinger passed the Thuringian before he could resume the race.

With anger in his belly, 'Kickstart-Kenny' fought his way back and finished the race in P3. German MX2 starter Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) started in the top-8 range and dropped back to P14 against the more powerful MXGP bikes in the race. With 14+3=17 points, the DMSB team ranks P3 behind France (9 points) and Australia (16 points).

US MX2 starter RJ Hampshire(Husqvarna) collided with Spaniard Oriol Oliver(KTM) in the early stages of the race. The American had to work his way up from P22 and finished the race in 16th place.

US rider Aaron Plessinger(KTM) showed a much better performance today than on Saturday during the qualifying race. The KTM factory rider fought in the leading group and finished the race in 5th place.

Impressive was the catch-up race of Jett Lawrence (Honda). On the last lap, he tricked Tim Gajser (Honda) 50 metres before the finish and ensured that Team Australia is now P2 in the Nations' Championship after the opening race.

MXoN Race 1, MXGP/MX2

1st Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki

2nd Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

4th Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha

5th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

6th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

7th Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda

8th Tom Vialle (F), KTM

9th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha

10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

11th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna

12th Alberto Forato (I), KTM

13th Pauls Jonass(LAT), Honda

14th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS

15th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha

16th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna

17th Ben Watson (GB), Beta

18th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM

19th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna

20th Jorgen-Matthias Talviku(EST), Husqvarna

...

24th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM

25th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM

26th Gody Cooper(NZL), GASGAS

27th Arnaud Tonus (CH), Yamaha

Nations classification after race 1 of 3:

1st France, 9 points

2nd Australia, 16

3rd Germany, 17

4TH USA, 21

5th Spain, 26

6th Netherlands, 26

7. Belgium, 28

8. Italy, 30

9. Switzerland, 31

10. Slovenia, 32