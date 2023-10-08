MXoN, Race 2: Team France dominates

The 2nd final of the Motocross of Nations was dominated by the two French riders Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) and Tom Vialle (KTM). Team Germany dropped back to P4, Team Switzerland to 8th place.

Race 2 of the 76th edition of the Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France: Swiss OPEN starter Valentin Guillod (Honda) took the holeshot in this race. Behind him there was a pile-up, in which unfortunately German MX2 starter Simon Längenfelder was also involved. Längenfelder had no chance, could not avoid a fallen rider and went down over the handlebars. Längenfelder then had to start a race to catch up from the back of the field and at least managed to move up to 11th place. Belgian MX2 starter Lucas Coenen also got caught up in this start crash. He, too, could only do damage limitation in P19.

Tom Koch (Kosak KTM) had a good start. The German OPEN rider started in the top-8 range, but dropped back to P25 already in lap 2 (probably due to a crash). Koch also fought his way forward in the course of the race, but he could not get beyond P17.

The Spaniard Ruben Fernandez (Honda) initially took the lead, but local hero Maxime Renaux(Yamaha) closed the gap and passed the Spaniard for the lead on lap 10 to the cheers of the spectators. Fernandez tried to counter, but he risked too much, went off the track after a jump, crashed and dropped back to P8. Fernandez finished the race in 7th place. Earlier, Renaux had also gone off the track after the big quadruple jump, but he managed to avoid a crash and only lost a few seconds.

After Fernandez 's crash, French MX2 starter Tom Vialle(KTM) took over second place and brought it across the finish line. With a 1-2 result in race 2, France is now the clear favourite. The victory in the Nations' Cup can hardly be taken away from the French in the last race.

Valentin Guillod crashed in the early stages, but he crossed the finish line in P6. Swiss MX2 starter Arnaud Tonus(Yamaha) finished in P24. Liam Everts finished third as the Belgian OPEN starter on the 350cc KTM.

The Americans remained weak: Team USA lost further ground with P10 from MX2 starter RJ Hampshire(Husqvarna) and P16 from Christian Craig(Husqvarna), dropping them to P5 in the Nations' Championship.

With P11 from Längenfelder and P17 from Tom Koch, Team Germany dropped from P3 to P4 after 2 of 3 races. However, Germany still has intact podium chances before the decisive last race. Between Australia, Italy, Germany, USA and Belgium, it will be the MXGP against the OPEN class for the podium places in the decisive race. Only at the end of the third race will it become clear which team's result will be the respective strike result.

Race 2: OPEN/MX2:

1st Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha

2nd Tom Vialle (F), KTM

3rd Liam Everts (B), KTM

4th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM

5th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

6th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda

7th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda

8th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha

9th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna

10th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna

11th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS

12th Dean Ferris (AUS), Yamaha

13th Camden Mc Lellan(ZA), Honda

14th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM

15th Josh Gilbert (GB), Honda

16th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna

17th Tom Koch (D), KTM

18th Jorgen-Matthias Talviku(EST), Husqvarna

19th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna

20th Harri Kullas(EST), Yamaha

21st Kevin Horgmo (N), Kawasaki

22nd Oriol Oliver (E), KTM

...

DNS: Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha

Nations classification after race 2 of 3:

1st France, 12

2nd Australia, 33

3rd Italy, 42

4th Germany, 45

5TH USA, 47

6. Belgium, 50

7. Spain, 55

8. Switzerland, 61

9. Great Britain, 78

10. Slovenia, 13