Tom Koch (KTM): No luck, crash and pit stop

German OPEN starter Tom Koch (Kosak KTM) struggled with problems in both races. After a crash in the second race, he was involved in a crash in race 3 and had to head for the pits.

After a promising 8th place by Tom Koch in the OPEN qualifying on Saturday and a pleasing first MXGP/MX2 race, the DMSB team was ranked 3rd in the nations' standings after the first race(MXGP/MX2) behind France and Australia. After Ken Roczen(MXGP Suzuki/P3) and Simon Längenfelder (MX2 GASGAS/P14) had delivered in the first race, the German OPEN rider Tom Koch came in for races 2 and 3.

The start to race 2 went well. 'ToKo' ranked 8th, but went down on the slippery track and dropped back to 25th. As the race progressed, the Thuringian moved up again to 17th place, but this was clearly too little with regard to a possible podium. Team Germany dropped back to P4 in the intermediate standings. Nevertheless, the podium chances were still intact, because each team has one strike result.

Assuming that Koch's 17th place in the second race was to be the strike result, both German drivers had to deliver good results in the third race. 'Kickstart-Kenny' did his best and took the holeshot. He was caught by Jett Lawrence (Honda) in this race, but with P2 the DMSB team was on target.

The situation became critical with regard to 'ToKo', who fell back to the end of the field again at the beginning of the race. After a crash at the start, he had to change the fuel cap in the pits. This put an end to Germany's podium hopes, as Koch only finished in P25this time. This meant that the pack of 17 points from the already problematic second race now fully counted in the classification and Koch's 25 points from race 3 became the strike result.

In the end, Team Italy in 3rd place on the podium had only 4 points less than Team Germany. With Koch in the top-10 in race 2, the podium would have been within realistic reach for Germany.

Koch's problems in both runs were not the only worries for the DMSB team. Simon Längenfelder was involved in a start crash in the second run through no fault of his own and had to roll up the field from behind. Nevertheless, he still reached P11. Without this crash, many things would have gone differently.

Nations classification:

1st France, 14 points

2nd Australia, 34

3rd Italy, 43

4th Germany, 47

5th Belgium, 55

6th Switzerland, 55

7th Spain, 59

8TH USA, 65

9. Slovenia, 85

10. Great Britain, 89