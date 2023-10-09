Romain Febvre (Kawasaki): Still white MXoN waistcoat

MXGP Vice World Champion Romain Febvre won the coveted Chamberlain Trophy with his French teammates in front of his own crowd in Ernée and also held his own in a thrilling duel against Jorge Prado.

Kawasaki figurehead Romain Febvre (31) can look forward to a title in the 2023 season after all. After losing the MXGP World Championship duel against Jorge Prado (Red Bull-GASGAS), the Frenchman secured victory in the Motocross of Nations, where he also narrowly kept the upper hand in an electrifying duel with Prado to win heat 1.

In the finish, Prado was suddenly back and even passed Febvre, who then ignited the turbo again and won the race after all to the cheers of the fans. In the final race of the MXGP and Open riders, Febvre rolled to the finish in P7 for the overall win. It was Febvre's fourth triumph in his fourth start at the MXoN.

"It's just incredible to win again! It's my fourth MXoN and my fourth win," cheered the man from Epinal, who, like many aces, struggled with the sometimes extremely slippery and slippery track: "I didn't quite feel comfortable on the track in qualifying on Saturday - but I knew I could adapt."

"I had a good start in the first race. I was behind Prado and it felt like a GP race when I was chasing him. He then passed me back just before the end and so the battle was on. I knew I had to do something and I was able to pass him again with two laps to go," Febvre said.

Febvre continued: "Tom [Vialle] did more than we could have expected with his second place in the second race of the day behind Maxime [Renaux]. So we just had to finish the thing in the last race. Each of us took a win, in our class, so we had a big gap on the runners-up. I'm extremely happy for all the fans who were so strongly behind us the whole weekend. We raced as a team and we won as a team!"

France dominated impressively in Ernée - only the MXGP stage win went to German Ken Roczen on Sunday.

MXoN Nations' Championship result, Ernée (9.10.):

1st France, 14 points

2nd Australia, 34

3rd Italy, 43

4th Germany, 47

5th Belgium, 55

6th Switzerland, 55

7th Spain, 59

8TH USA, 65

9. Slovenia, 85

10th Great Britain, 89

11. Estonia, 91

12. latvia, 109

13. South Africa, 127

14. New Zealand, 137

15. Czech Republic, 150

16. Norway, 157

17 Brazil, 159

18. Finland, 171

19. Netherlands, 44/DNS

20. Sweden, 106