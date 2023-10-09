MXoN Team Switzerland: P6 despite handicaps

Team Switzerland finished the 76th Motocross of Nations in P6, level on points with the Belgian team with 55 points. Swiss MXGP rider Jeremy Seewer completed his last race in Yamaha service in Ernée, France. The rider from Bülach will switch to the Kawasaki factory team next season (SPEEDWEEK.com reported). Already on Saturday during qualifying, Seewer showed that he is one of the fastest on the hard track. After setting the best time in free practice, he finished the qualifying race in P3. In the first Sunday race(MXGP/MX2) he was overtaken by the later class winner Ken Roczen(Suzuki) and finished the race in P4. In the 3rd Sunday race(OPEN/MXGP) he finished in P6.

"My start to the first race was good and I was third for a long time," explained the rider from Bülach. "In the battle with Ken Roczen I got arm cramps because I wasn't completely happy with the setup of the bike. I could have finished third, but I had a small crash and then finished fourth. Without the crash I would have finished third. In the second run, my start was not good. I overtook a few people and finished sixth because the leaders were gone pretty quickly. Because of the bad start, I quickly fell behind. As a team, sixth place is not bad and I think we all did our best. P6 is okay for a small country like Switzerland."

Swiss OPEN rider Valentin Guillod (Honda) took the holeshot in the second race(OPEN/MX2), finishing 6th and 15th: "Today I felt good on my bike, much better than yesterday. In the first race I got the holeshot, but unfortunately I was overtaken right after two corners. Then in the second lap I crashed because the track was very watered. It was like ice and I slipped over the front wheel. After that I came back to sixth place, but I'm a bit pissed off because I was physically over my limit. If I had been physically fit, like I was on Saturday, I could have finished in the top three for sure. In the second race, I was far out on the gate. That was a bit too far away to get a good start. Unfortunately, someone crashed right in front of me after the first corner. I ran over his bike and almost flew off over the handlebars. Then I was ranking around P20. I tried to catch up again, but unfortunately I was physically completely exhausted five minutes before the end and lost places again. On the last lap I was able to finish in 15th place. I'm a bit unhappy with that because I could have done a bit better with more energy. The track was quite difficult and there was no section to rest."

MX2 rider Arnaud Tonus struggled with illness all weekend. As a result, he finished 24th and 27th in the races. "It was a difficult weekend, especially physically. It's very hard when you have to do two races in a short time and I suffered a bit. For whatever reason I got sick, which is not an excuse, but it didn't help me. My riding was okay but I had a couple of crashes which maybe cost us fifth place. These things happen and I am a bit frustrated. Overall, I did my best and now I'm completely at the end of my tether."

Team manager Daniel Zollinger said, "Basically I'm super happy with the weekend because our minimum requirement was top-10 and we managed that. Fifth place would have been possible, but unfortunately we missed that in sixth place, tied on points with Belgium. But we beat the defending champions USA. We can live with that. It was exhausting for our guys because the races are close together and something can always happen in racing. The possibilities we have as Swiss with the small number of motocross riders are rather small. That's why we can absolutely be in a celebratory mood. This was my last MXoN as team manager and of course it was an honour for me to be able to do the job at all, because it is not a matter of course. I always enjoyed it, even though it was usually very, very much work. I wouldn't want to miss the time, because we always had a good atmosphere and nice parties here at the Schweizer Haus. Many thanks to everyone who supported me and the team. It has been an honour. I hope it will continue in this style."

Team Switzerland result:

Jeremy Seewer(MXGP): 4-6

Valentin Guillod(OPEN): 6-15

Arnaud Tonus(MX2): 24-27 (strike result)



Total: 4+6+15+24 = 55

Nations classification:

1. France, 14 points

2nd Australia, 34

3rd Italy, 43

4th Germany, 47

5th Belgium, 55

6th Switzerland, 55

7th Spain, 59

8TH USA, 65

9. Slovenia, 85

10. Great Britain, 89