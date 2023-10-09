Ken Roczen (Suzuki): Permanent goose bumps!

German motocross superstar Ken Roczen was delighted with his performance after his successful return to the Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in Ernée.

Ken Roczen's return to the prestigious MXoN was very impressive. Although he has not been competing much in motocross lately, the Mattstedt native was the absolute cornerstone in the German team with a second and a third place, narrowly missing out on the podium in the end against Italy.

Roczen even secured the stage win in the MXGP category classification with his Suzuki. "What an incredible weekend in Ernée. I had goosebumps the whole weekend," Ken said, visibly impressed by the atmosphere.

Incredibly, according to promoter Infront Moto Racing, there were 102,000 visitors to the Ernée site over three days. "It's honestly hard to describe how special this weekend was. You had to be there to experience something like that," enthused Roczen.

Roczen also boosted his statistics in France: "I was able to tick a few boxes for myself personally. I managed the holeshot in race 2 and I was the overall winner in the MXGP standings. I now have enough time in the next few days to let it all sink in."

Roczen continued, "I'd also like to thank Simon Längenfelder and Tom Koch - thanks guys! A bit of bad luck with some crashes kept us off the podium."

MXoN Nations' Championship result, Ernée (8/10):

1st France, 14 points

2nd Australia, 34

3rd Italy, 43

4th Germany, 47

5th Belgium, 55

6th Switzerland, 55

7th Spain, 59

8TH USA, 65

9. Slovenia, 85

10th Great Britain, 89

11. Estonia, 91

12. latvia, 109

13. South Africa, 127

14. New Zealand, 137

15. Czech Republic, 150

16. Norway, 157

17 Brazil, 159

18. Finland, 171

19. Netherlands, 44/DNS

20. Sweden, 106