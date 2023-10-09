Team Manager Roger DeCoster on Team USA

Defending champion USA was not competitive at any point in Ernée. In the third race, both US drivers were lapped. In the end, Team USA only finished 8th with 65 points. Roger DeCoster analyses the result.

After the Saturday results of the qualifying races, it was already clear that the American team would not be able to race for victory this year. The reasons for the comparatively poor performance of the Americans are manifold. The participation of Team USA was even completely in question for a long time this year. In this respect, it is commendable that the Americans travelled to Europe with a team and faced the competition. Without the participation of the 'stars and stripes' team, the Motocross of Nations would not be the same.

Needless to say, team boss Roger DeCoster was not satisfied with 8th place at the end of the day. In the first race, MXGP starter Aaron Plessinger was still able to keep up with the top riders and finished 5th. In the second race(OPEN/MX2), MX2 rider RJ Hampshire on the 250 Husqvarna still finished P10.

The third race(OPEN/MX2) was disastrous: Both US riders were lapped and finished 18th(Plessinger) and 20th(Craig).

DeCoster explains the situation: "At first it was difficult to field a team at all. Some riders changed teams. The US season was extremely long this year [note: due to the addition of the SMX playoffs] and we had to deal with absences due to injuries. Also, the US teams started Supercross testing for next year before we left for Europe. In the US, the focus is clearly on Supercross."

There were also technical problems in Ernée: before the last race, the shock absorber of RJ Hampshire's Husqvarna was hastily removed and installed in Christian Craig 's bike. "The guys did their best, but it wasn't enough. Until the second race I thought we could still fight for 5th to 6th place. We were in P5 at that point, only 2 points behind Germany in 4th and only 5 points away from a podium finish. But then in the last race we completely collapsed and were even lapped."

What needs to be done to bring Team USA back to the top? DeCoster analyses: "We have to compete again with the best drivers we have. But that depends on a lot of things. First and foremost, the teams have to go along. Some riders wanted to start, but the teams didn't want to support it."

MXoN 2023results:

1st France, 14 points

2nd Australia, 34

3rd Italy, 43

4th Germany, 47

5th Belgium, 55

6th Switzerland, 55

7th Spain, 59

8TH USA, 65

9. Slovenia, 85

10. Great Britain, 89