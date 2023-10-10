Längenfelder (GASGAS): "Not easy against the 450s".

Team Germany was strongly positioned for the MXoN in Ernée with Ken Roczen (Suzuki), Tom Koch (KTM) and Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS). Längenfelder was particularly convincing in the battle with the MX2 bike against the 450 riders.

At the 76th Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France, Simon Längenfelder rode his MX2 GASGAS. The 19-year-old had a bit of bad luck in places, but didn't let it faze him and gave it his all. On Saturday, the qualifiers were held within each class. So the rider from Franconia only had to deal with familiar faces on the track. Only local hero Tom Vialle (KTM) was able to snatch the lead in the last lap and relegate Längenfelder to second place.

On Sunday, the classes were mixed and in the clash between MXGP and MX2, the smaller bikes naturally had a harder time. Nevertheless, Längenfelder shot out of the gate superbly and ensured a good starting position. "I had an extremely good start! Then, unfortunately, I rode a bit too tight, was a bit stiff and got a slight arm pump. I was hoping it would go away, but it stayed the whole race. It only got a little better at the end. The track and also riding against the 450s was not easy. That's why 14th place was okay," Längenfelder explained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

After a short break, it was straight into the second race. This time MX2 met the Open category, where 250cc to 450cc were allowed to race. Most MX riders opted for the big bike. "I was even more motivated for the second race because the Open class was not quite as strong as MXGP. I didn't get off to a perfect start and was in the middle. Then two people crashed in front of me and I couldn't get out of the way. I ran over them and also fell down - just like ten other riders," the GASGAS rider described. "I was almost last, but quickly felt good again. I was able to work my way up to 11th place because I really gave everything. Unfortunately it wasn't enough for third place in the end, but it was still extremely cool."

With the results of Ken Roczen (2/3) and Tom Koch (17/25), the German team managed an excellent fourth place.

Race 3: OPEN/MXGP

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

3rd Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha

4th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

5th Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda

6th Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha

7th Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki

8th Alberto Forato (I), KTM

9th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha

10th Liam Everts (B), KTM

11th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha

12th Harri Kullas (EST), Yamaha

13th Ben Watson (GB), Beta

14th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha

15th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda

16th Dean Ferris (AUS), Yamaha

17th Pauls Jonass (LT), Honda

18th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

19th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda

20th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna

21st Tanel Leok (EST), Husqvarna

...

25th Tom Koch (D), KTM

Race 2: OPEN/MX2

1st Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha

2nd Tom Vialle (F), KTM

3rd Liam Everts (B), KTM

4th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM

5th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

6th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda

7th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda

8th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha

9th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna

10th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna

11th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS

12th Dean Ferris (AUS), Yamaha

13th Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Honda

14th Jan Pancar (SLO), KTM

15th Josh Gilbert (GB), Honda

16th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna

17th Tom Koch (D), KTM

18th Jorgen-Matthias Talviku (EST), Husqvarna

19th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna

20th Harri Kullas (EST), Yamaha

21st Kevin Horgmo (N), Kawasaki

22nd Oriol Oliver (E), KTM

...

DNS: Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha

Race 1: MXGP/MX2

1st Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki

2nd Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

4th Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha

5th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

6th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

7th Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda

8th Tom Vialle (F), KTM

9th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha

10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

11th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna

12th Alberto Forato (I), KTM

13th Pauls Jonass (LAT), Honda

14th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS

15th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha

16th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna

17th Ben Watson (GB), Beta

18th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM

19th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna

20th Jorgen-Matthias Talviku (EST), Husqvarna

...

24th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM

25th Jan Pancar (SLO), KTM

26th Gody Cooper (NZL), GASGAS

27th Arnaud Tonus (CH), Yamaha

Nations classification result:

1st France, 14 points

2nd Australia, 34

3rd Italy, 43

4th Germany, 47

5th Belgium, 55

6th Switzerland, 55

7th Spain, 59

8TH USA, 65

9. Slovenia, 85

10th Great Britain, 89

11. Estonia, 91

12. latvia, 109

13. South Africa, 127

14. New Zealand, 137

15. Czech Republic, 150

16. Norway, 157

17 Brazil, 159

18. Finland, 171

19. Netherlands, 44/DNS

20. Sweden, 106