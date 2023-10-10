Längenfelder (GASGAS): "Not easy against the 450s".
At the 76th Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France, Simon Längenfelder rode his MX2 GASGAS. The 19-year-old had a bit of bad luck in places, but didn't let it faze him and gave it his all. On Saturday, the qualifiers were held within each class. So the rider from Franconia only had to deal with familiar faces on the track. Only local hero Tom Vialle (KTM) was able to snatch the lead in the last lap and relegate Längenfelder to second place.
On Sunday, the classes were mixed and in the clash between MXGP and MX2, the smaller bikes naturally had a harder time. Nevertheless, Längenfelder shot out of the gate superbly and ensured a good starting position. "I had an extremely good start! Then, unfortunately, I rode a bit too tight, was a bit stiff and got a slight arm pump. I was hoping it would go away, but it stayed the whole race. It only got a little better at the end. The track and also riding against the 450s was not easy. That's why 14th place was okay," Längenfelder explained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.
After a short break, it was straight into the second race. This time MX2 met the Open category, where 250cc to 450cc were allowed to race. Most MX riders opted for the big bike. "I was even more motivated for the second race because the Open class was not quite as strong as MXGP. I didn't get off to a perfect start and was in the middle. Then two people crashed in front of me and I couldn't get out of the way. I ran over them and also fell down - just like ten other riders," the GASGAS rider described. "I was almost last, but quickly felt good again. I was able to work my way up to 11th place because I really gave everything. Unfortunately it wasn't enough for third place in the end, but it was still extremely cool."
With the results of Ken Roczen (2/3) and Tom Koch (17/25), the German team managed an excellent fourth place.
Race 3: OPEN/MXGP
1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda
2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki
3rd Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha
4th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS
5th Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda
6th Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha
7th Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki
8th Alberto Forato (I), KTM
9th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha
10th Liam Everts (B), KTM
11th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha
12th Harri Kullas (EST), Yamaha
13th Ben Watson (GB), Beta
14th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha
15th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda
16th Dean Ferris (AUS), Yamaha
17th Pauls Jonass (LT), Honda
18th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM
19th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda
20th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna
21st Tanel Leok (EST), Husqvarna
...
25th Tom Koch (D), KTM
Race 2: OPEN/MX2
1st Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha
2nd Tom Vialle (F), KTM
3rd Liam Everts (B), KTM
4th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM
5th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda
6th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda
7th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda
8th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha
9th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna
10th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna
11th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS
12th Dean Ferris (AUS), Yamaha
13th Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Honda
14th Jan Pancar (SLO), KTM
15th Josh Gilbert (GB), Honda
16th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna
17th Tom Koch (D), KTM
18th Jorgen-Matthias Talviku (EST), Husqvarna
19th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna
20th Harri Kullas (EST), Yamaha
21st Kevin Horgmo (N), Kawasaki
22nd Oriol Oliver (E), KTM
...
DNS: Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha
Race 1: MXGP/MX2
1st Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki
2nd Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS
3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki
4th Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha
5th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM
6th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda
7th Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda
8th Tom Vialle (F), KTM
9th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha
10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda
11th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna
12th Alberto Forato (I), KTM
13th Pauls Jonass (LAT), Honda
14th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS
15th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha
16th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna
17th Ben Watson (GB), Beta
18th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM
19th Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna
20th Jorgen-Matthias Talviku (EST), Husqvarna
...
24th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM
25th Jan Pancar (SLO), KTM
26th Gody Cooper (NZL), GASGAS
27th Arnaud Tonus (CH), Yamaha
Nations classification result:
1st France, 14 points
2nd Australia, 34
3rd Italy, 43
4th Germany, 47
5th Belgium, 55
6th Switzerland, 55
7th Spain, 59
8TH USA, 65
9. Slovenia, 85
10th Great Britain, 89
11. Estonia, 91
12. latvia, 109
13. South Africa, 127
14. New Zealand, 137
15. Czech Republic, 150
16. Norway, 157
17 Brazil, 159
18. Finland, 171
19. Netherlands, 44/DNS
20. Sweden, 106