Tim Gajser: Leaving starting position to teammate

MXGP Honda star Tim Gajser struggled with his own performance at the Motocross of Nations in Ernée and had to admit that there is no match for Jett Lawrence at the moment.

For the European aces, the "MXoN" was the end of the season. The Europeans were strong on the slippery track, which caused problems for the US stars in particular. Only Jett Lawrence (20) was no match for any of the GP riders. On Saturday, Lawrence almost flew past the European aces like Febvre, Seewer and Gajser.

In thefirst race on Sunday, HRC star Tim Gajser (27) had to let his brand colleague from Australia pass him in the last lap of his unleashed chase. Interesting: Gajser had left the inside starting position (P8) to his MX2 colleague Jan Pancar (KTM) before the race, so he came into the first corner from very far out.

"It was nice to finish the season here, even though I feel my results could have been better," confirmed Gajser, who visibly had problems with the very slippery and dry track, especially on Saturday.

The five-time world champion was unable to move up in either race on Sunday, and was only in P10 after lap 1 in the first race. "Seventh and fifth places are not where I actually want to be in the races. But it was tough when you don't get the start to make leaps forward against such competition."

However, Gajser was still able to console himself with P9 for Slovenia - ahead of Great Britain, for example: "It was still a good overall result with P9, which is our best result so far. So I am overwhelmed and want to congratulate Jan [Pancar] and Miha [Bubnic] for their driving performance. Now the focus changes to 2024 and I'm looking forward to working with the team and trying to win another World Championship title."

MXoN Nations' Championship result, Ernée (8/10):

1. France, 14 points

2nd Australia, 34

3rd Italy, 43

4th Germany, 47

5th Belgium, 55

6th Switzerland, 55

7th Spain, 59

8TH USA, 65

9. Slovenia, 85

10th Great Britain, 89

11. Estonia, 91

12. latvia, 109

13. South Africa, 127

14. New Zealand, 137

15. Czech Republic, 150

16. Norway, 157

17 Brazil, 159

18. Finland, 171

19. Netherlands, 44/DNS

20. Sweden, 106