Aaron Plessinger (KTM) ponders Ernée

Of course it's super cool to start the Motocross of Nations with start number 1 on a red surface. But for a racer it is the ultimate punishment to be lapped in a race - especially with start number 1 - this is what happened to Aaron Plessinger in Ernée last Sunday in the decisive third race OPEN/MXGP.

Both MXGP rider Aaron Plessinger (KTM) and OPEN rider Christian Craig were lapped from the front. Plessinger finished in 18th place, Craig in P20. In the team classification, the Americans dropped from 5th place after the second race(OPEN/MX2) to 8th. In the individual class classification, Plessinger finished ninth with a 5-18 result. Craig finished eighth in the OPEN class with a 16-20 result. Craig faced enormous pressure of expectation at the MXoN: "People weren't lying when they said you face extreme pressure."

So did the Americans have too much pressure, were they suffering from jet lag, do they have too many races in their bones or are they just not competitive anymore? Team boss Roger DeCoster clearly sees his team's problems in the third race. "After the second race, we even had a chance of finishing on the podium," he says. "Then everything just went wrong in the third race."

"I'm not sure what happened in the second race," muses Plessinger. "I started in the midfield and dropped off massively halfway through the race. Maybe the 32 races we've had this year have taken their toll. I have never experienced a track like this at home. The sun was blinding almost everywhere and these guys here drive really hard. It was totally crazy. I could barely see the ruts and there were some unorthodox lines, but I just couldn't find them on this track. Overall, we're lucky to be able to go back home in one piece. It was still a great feeling to be able to represent my country. It's a shame we didn't make the podium, but it was my first race abroad and it was pretty wild. It means a lot to me to have represented the USA here. Now we'll go back, take a break and get ready for the Supercross season."