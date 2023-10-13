Jett Lawrence (Honda): Help for Ken Roczen at the start

Honda motocross star Jett Lawrence turned out to be a real champion at the Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in Ernée when he came to the rescue of veteran and buddy Ken Roczen at the start gate.

Jett Lawrence was in a class of his own on the track at the MXoN in Ernée. The 20-year-old Australian caused astonished faces with his factory Honda on Saturday with his unleashed catch-up chase as he seemingly effortlessly passed Seewer, Febvre, Roczen, Geerts, Plessinger and Gajser to still finish P2. In the first race on Sunday he also showed a recovery to P6 after a crash shortly after the start.

When Lawrence finally came out of the starting phase without any problems in the last race of the MXGP and Open riders, there was no match for him. Lawrence, who won all the Pro Motocross Championship races in the USA, rushed Ken Roczen (29) in front of him for a few laps before attacking and winning the heat in commanding fashion. Lawrence, who first had to get used to the slippery ground conditions, was 1.3 seconds or more faster than the European aces in his fastest lap in this race; only Ken Roczen managed a 1:49 lap like Lawrence.

Already on Saturday, the Aussie showed that he is a true champion and also respects his opponents at all times. When Roczen, who threaded himself right next to Lawrence at the starting gate before the MXGP qualifying race, had problems activating his starting mechanism on the front fork, Lawrence had the presence of mind to come to his buddy's rescue a few seconds before the countdown.

The action was lightning fast: Lawrence jumped off his bike, still holding it with one hand, bent to the right towards Roczen's Suzuki and helped Ken to activate his starting mechanism. Those spectators who had watched this action from their elevated Sky boxes directly behind the starting gate spontaneously gave thunderous applause for the selfless Lawrence.

As a reminder, Roczen was one of the early supporters of the Lawrence brothers when they moved to Europe a few years ago. At that time, the Lawrence family was allowed to stay at Roczen's estate in Mattstedt and also used the Thuringian's training track there.