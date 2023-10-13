Worth seeing: "MXoN, Behind the Gate"

The Motocross of Nations 2023 is history. The memories of a great weekend in Ernée are summarised and commented on once again in the documentary 'MXoN, behind the Gate'.

The races for the Chamberlain Trophy are and remain the Olympus of motocross sport. The latest 'Behind the Gate' issue from series marketer Infront Moto Racing recaps the highlights of the 76th edition of the MXoN in Ernée. In front of a record crowd of 102,000 spectators, the French national team rode to their highly deserved triumph on home soil.

The documentary shows the atmosphere on and off the track. Spectacular freestyle shows took place during the breaks between the races. The riders were available for autograph sessions before the races.

For the German team captain Ken Roczen, the trip to Ernée was also the first motocross race in Europe in 10 years. His last motocross competition on German soil was in 2013 at the MXoN in the valley basin.

Ken Roczen appeared relaxed and happy throughout the weekend: "I saw so many old friends again here that I haven't seen for years," explained the rider from Thuringia after the race. "The atmosphere of the fans was just incredible."