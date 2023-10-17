Liam Everts (KTM): A rookie mistake on the 350cc

Liam Everts finished the MX2 World Championship season in 4th place and secured 5th overall with Team Belgium (Jago Geerts, Lucas Coenen) at the MXoN in Ernee, France. The 19-year-old Belgian was piloting a 350cc factory KTM in the Open category there and showed strong and consistent racing.

On race Sunday, Everts finished his two Open entries in 3rd and 10th place, meaning the teenager finished 2nd in the Open category behind Frenchman Maxime Renaux (Yamaha). "It was a great weekend for me," Everts explained with some distance. "The race day was long and hard, but I felt good. I performed well in the first race but got a bit nervous in the finish. But with third place, the day started really well."

"I made a rookie mistake at the start of my second race," admitted Everts, who came out of the first lap in 15th and then managed to overtake fellow KTM rider Aaron Plessinger. What had happened? Everts had engaged third gear instead of second at the start, so there was no propulsion.

"I continued to fight anyway and in the end I still finished in 10th place. Of course I'm very happy with second place in the Open classification. As a team we did everything we could. It's great to end the year like this. In previous years I always had to end the season early because of injuries."

Everts reveals, "I've been watching this Cross of Nations since I was a little boy and knew this was the big one! To be here now and to race in such good positions to boot was pretty cool for me."

Liam's father Stefan (51) is also more than happy with how his son's first MX2 World Championship season as a Red Bull KTM factory rider has gone. "What a season. It's been a year full of surprises, with ups and downs, but definitely much better than anyone expected. Now is also the moment for some well-deserved time off," explains the ten-time Motocross World Champion.