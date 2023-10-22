Ryan Villopoto: The World Championship riders are technically better

After the disappointing performance of the Americans at the MXoN, a discussion has flared up in the USA about the quality of their own riders. Ryan Villopoto recalls his own difficult time in the World Championship.

The Motocross of Nations in Ernée impressively showed what a high level the Grand Prix riders are at. Even though Team USA was not able to compete at its best this year for various reasons (too many races, injuries, team changes), the disappointing performance of the US team has led to discussions.

In the latest podcastwith Ricky Carmichael and in an interview with Vital-MX, Villopoto talks about his own experiences in Grand Prix racing and the challenges the Americans face when competing on World Championship tracks. In terms of versatility and outdoor technique, Villopoto now sees the Grand Prix riders at a higher level than the Americans.

"These guys travel the world and compete in so many different conditions," explains Villopoto, who won the MXoN four times during his career with the US team. "There are about three or four different types of tracks in the US and a lot of them are very similar as well. I was only able to do four MXGP rounds during my World Championship time [Note 2015]. We travelled from Qatar to Thailand and then from Argentina to Italy, with completely different ground conditions and tracks. I don't think the World Championship riders are generally the better riders, but technically they are better than us. The Europeans have become good. They have developed their own style because they don't ride supercross. They are technically better than us because we ride too much on similar tracks."