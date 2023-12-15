Norway disqualified for illegal fuel

The fuel sample taken from Norwegian Cornelius Toendel at the Motocross of Nations in Ernée did not comply with the FIM technical regulations. Norway was disqualified.

At the Motocross of Nations in particular, the fuel issue is right at the top of the technical scrutineers' agenda. The background to this is the more highly refined fuel used in the USA, which is oxygen-enriched with higher octane ratings. This allows the engines to be compressed even higher, thus increasing the performance values. However, these fuels are not permitted in the World Championship. The issue primarily affects the riders from the US leagues, who have to switch to the simpler World Championship fuel at the Motocross of Nations.

The FIM has now published the results of its tests, which were taken at the Motocross of Nations in Ernée.

The following riders, selected at random, were tested:

- Tom Vialle #5 (France)

- Hunter Lawrence, #8 (Australia)

- Andrea Bonacorsi, #12 (Italy)

- Liam Everts, #15 (Belgium)

- Jorge Prado, #16 (Spain)

- Valentin Guillod, #27 (Switzerland)

- Josh Gilbert, #29 (Great Britain)

- Cornelius Toendel, #37 (Norway)

- Tim Gajser, #118 (Slovenia)

The sample of the Norwegian Cornelius Toendel did not comply with the technical regulations according to Art. 82.19 of the FIM Technical Regulations and Articles A, B, E and G of the FIM Fuel Regulations. Toendel and the Norwegian team were disqualified. Norway finished the MXoN in 16th place and has now been demoted to last place (37th) as a result of the disqualification.