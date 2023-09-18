SidecarCross World Championship in Rudersberg: Bax's chances diminish

At the penultimate Motocross Sidecar GP in Rudersberg, the defending champions Bax/Cermak could only make up one point on Vanluchene/Musset. The duel for the eighth WRC place was won by Heinzer/Betschart.

After the Rudersberg team rebuilt their track, it is even more demanding. And when the temperatures are close to thirty degrees Celsius, as they were on this GP weekend, it pushes some of the players to their limits. "The co-drivers don't have a moment's peace," Tim Prümmer noted. Thomas Weinmann added: "In the jumps between the corners, you have to jump on the dot to land cleanly." All in all, the conditions were worthy of the World Championships, especially as the organiser had organised the race perfectly, according to the participants.

The new German champion Tim Prümmer was joined in the boat by Jarno Steegmans for the first time in nine weeks. The young Belgian did well with his apparently recovered knee, but due to a lack of training in the heat, he had to take a back seat after the duo had won the first start.

Marco Heinzer/Ruedi Betschart, on the other hand, were able to hold their own at the front and only had to let the defending champions Etienne Bax/Ondrej Cermak and the Lielbardis twins Daniels and Bruno go. The Latvians were also able to show the rear of their team to Brett Wilkinson/Joe Millard.

Initially, Marvin Vanluchene/Nicolas Musset from Prümmer took the lead. But when it came to lapping, the title aspirants were slowed down. Koen Hermans/Ben van den Bogaart made the most of the opportunity and passed them for a clear victory. Bax/Cermak, meanwhile, had to settle for third place and thus lost five important points in their chase for the title.

Prümmer/Steegmans, after being slowed down by a crash in the "Carousel", managed to save eleventh place. As the second best German team, Joshua and Noah Weinmann saw the chequered flag just behind the now ninth-placed team. With a bit of luck, more would have been possible in terms of driving and fitness. Tobias Blank/Justin Blume had a strong performance in Saturday's qualifying race. In the first run, however, they had to give up 15th place to Artis Devoldere/Alexandre Tourbier. By the way: Tourbier will be helping out in Team Blank next weekend at the DM finals in Gerstetten, as he did before, because Blume suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon in the second run when he landed on a jump.

After all, for the Swabian, the home race is about defending third place in the standings against the Weinmann brothers and the prospect of the runner-up title. After their sporadic performance at the Rudersberg GP, the Austrians Benjamin Weiss/Patrick Schneider are by no means sure of the title. After the start of the first run, co-driver Schneider slipped off the dirty grab rail and the team crashed. Suspecting a wrist fracture, the Vorarlberg driver was taken to hospital, where his arm was plastered but the all-clear was given. So it could well be that the defending champions will play again in Gerstetten, as they did in Dolle, despite their handicap.

Adrian Peter/Joel Hoffmann finished behind Blank after a bad start and unsolved problems with the clutch hydraulics. The first round went better for Christian Hentrich/Simon Lenz with 14th place. Youngster Remo Käser and co-driver Cornelio Dörig scored their first WRC point after his injury break. Patrick Hengster/Celina Jahn just missed out on the points behind Charly Bonnet/Clementine Thamri. For the Austrians Ewald Schönhofer/Ralf Schimpel and the Germans Marvin Reipen/Sven van Dommelen, the grapes were hanging far too high in these conditions, as expected.

Vanluchene/Musset won the second start ahead of Hermans/van den Bogaart, Bax/Cermak and Wilkinson/Millard, Heinzer/Betschart entered the first bends in seventh position. A German-speaking group soon formed in the midfield with Weinmann/Weinmann, Peter/Hoffmann, Blank/Blume, Hentrich/Lenz and Käser/Dörig. Meanwhile, Hengster/Jahn were back in sight behind Bonnet/Thamri.

After the first lap of the second race, Prümmer let his team coast to a halt. Once again, the final drive went on strike. Since Heinzer/Betschart were again in the front of the field, the eighth WRC place was lost for the time being. The battle for the 14th and higher places was decided by the Weinmanns after they had been held up by a crash. Käser/Dörig took 15th place ahead of Peter/Hoffmann. Hentrich/Lenz finished 19th after a stop through no fault of their own.

A close miss is also a miss. Hengster/Jahn again had no chance against Bonnet/Thamri. The French mixed doubles finally scored their first World Cup point, while Lady Jahn in her partner's boat will probably have to wait until the 2024 World Cup for an entry in the World Cup annals. Nevertheless: Given the tough track and weather conditions in Rudersberg, the performance of the two co-driver ladies is admirable. The question remains whether their drivers can go one better.

At the top, this race was already decided by the middle of the race. While Hermans dropped back, Bax was able to pass Vanluchene for the win and thus make up a meagre point on his rival. Now a miracle will have to happen at the finale in Castelnau de Lévis, France, if Bax is to challenge the clear leader Vanluchene for his second world championship title. But there have always been miracles in motocross.

Results Motocross Sidecar World Championship Rudersberg/D:



1st run: 1st Hermans/van den Bogaart (NL), WSP-AMS. 2nd Vanluchene/Musset (B/F), VMC-Zabel. 3. E. Bax/O. Cermak (NL/CZ), WSP-Husqvarna. 4. D. Lielbardis/B. Lielbardis (LV), WSP-Mega. 5th Wilkinson/Millard, (GB), WSP-AMS. 6. Heinzer/R. Betschart (CH), VMC-KTM. 7th J. Keuben/Lebreton (NL/F), VMC-Zabel. 8th K. Prunier/E. Prunier (F), WSP-Zabel. 9th Gert van Werven/A.van de Wiel (NL), WSP-TM. 10th Wijers/L. van de Putten (NL), VMC-Zabel. 11th Prümmer/J. Steegmans (D/B), KTM. 12. J. Weinmann/N. Weinmann (D), VMC-KTM. 13th Polivka/Zatloukal (CZ), Zabel. 14th Hentrich/Lenz (D), VMC. 15th A. Devoldere/Tourbier (F), WSP-Zabel. 16th Blank/Blume (D), VMC-Zabel. 17th Peter/Hoffmann (D), VMC-Zabel. 18th Sanders/Rostingt (B/F), WSP-Mega. 19. Van Vaerenberg/Mans (B), WSP-AMS. 20th R. Käser/Dörig (CH), VMC-KTM. 22nd Hengster/Jahn (D), WSP-Zabel. 24. Schönhofer/Schimpel (A), VMC-Mega. 25th Reipen/van Dommelen (D/NL), WSP-Zabel. 31 Weiss/Schneider (A), VMC-Zabel.



2nd heat: 1st Bax. 2nd Vanluchene. 3rd Wilkinson. 4th Hermans. 5th Lielbardis. 6th Prunier. 7. Heinzer. 8. Sanders. 9. J. Keuben. 10. van Werven. 11th T. van der Lagemaat/van Hal (NL), VMC-Mega. 12. wijers. 13 Devoldere. 14. weinmann. 15. Käser. 16. Peter. 17. wisselink. 18. Polivka. 19. Hentrich. 20th Bonnet/Thamri (F), WSP-KTM. 21. stallion. 23rd Reipen. 25. Blank. 26. Prümmer.



World Championship standings after 26 of 28 rounds: 1. Vanluchene, 540 points. 2. Bax. 517. 3. Hermans 410. 4. Wilkinson 358. 5. Lielbardis. 341. 6. J. Keuben 328 7. Sanders 276. 8. Heinzer 264. 9. Prümmer 256. 10. Prunier 196. 17. Weinmann 99. 21. Peter 54. 27. Weiss 28. 34. Käser 18. 37. Hentrich 11. 42. Erlecke 8. 46. Blank 7. 53. Uhlig 2.