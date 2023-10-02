SidecarCross World Championship Castelnau: Title to Vanluchene/Musset

With a 23-point lead over Etienne Bax/Ondrej Cermak, second places would have been enough for the championship leaders Marvin Vanluchene/Nicolas Musset. But the Belgian and his French co-driver wanted to crown their successful season with victories. After winning the qualification, the duo took the lead right at the first start and did not relinquish it until the chequered flag. Bax, who was in pursuit, got stuck on the slope with a defective clutch and then had his team roll against the direction of travel in order to be able to leave the track as quickly as possible. This did not go unnoticed by the jury: disqualification. Koen Hermans made the same mistake in qualifying after an engine failure. But for him and co-driver Ben van den Bogaart, WRC bronze was already cemented.

For Bax/Cermak the title fight was over and Vanluchene/Musset were world champions. For the Belgian, this is the second major success after 2018, for the French co-driver the third: in 2017 and 2021, he helped Etienne Bax win the title. If the announcements of five-time champion Bax and also Musset are to be believed, both will no longer be on the WRC circuit next year. Which, by the way, also applies to Ondrej Cermak. But there is still a lot of water flowing down the Rhine until the start of the 2024 season...

Either way - the future belongs to the young teams. The Lielbardis twins Daniels and Bruno and brothers Kilian and Evan Prunier demonstrated this once again impressively in the first race. Tim Prümmer/Jarno Steegmans also got off to a good start and held on to fourth place ahead of the strong Justin Keuben/Rodolphe Lebreton. Marko Heinzer/Ruedi Betschart saw the chequered flag in eighth place.

In the second run, the Swiss then gave their gala performance of this season. In the chasing pack behind the new world champions, who soon pulled clear of them, they managed to move up to second place. They were closely followed by Keuben/Lebreton. For the Frenchman, who is popular with many top drivers as a professional emergency helper, this meant the first GP podium, the Swiss just missed the champagne shower after what was a hot race day in every respect. But at least they finished this season in seventh place, bringing Switzerland back into the top-10 as the former MX sidecar nation number one.

Tim Prümmer could also be satisfied. Although Steegmans, who had recovered from his knee problems, suffered the expected drop in fitness towards the end of the second race. But sixth place was enough to secure eighth place in the World Championship. Both Heinzer and Prümmer benefited from the problems that plagued Davy Sanders/Luc Rostingt. In the second race, the steering head axle of the Belgian-French team broke shortly before the end of the race.

For the other German teams, this final was a GP weekend to forget. The Weinmann brothers were involved in a crash after the start, with driver Joshua breaking a finger and having to retire. For Christian Hentrich/Simon Lenz, both races were over very quickly due to defective drive chains. Apparently, the Rhinelanders had installed a system error when preparing their team. Adrian Peter did not even compete in the races. "I was a bit too slow on one table during training and we landed on the edge. Joel hurt his foot in the process." The German duo then managed to qualify in pain. But on Sunday morning it was clear that Hoffmann would not make it through the race at all with his badly swollen foot.

As there was no Last Chance race among the 29 teams competing, the mixed doubles Charly Bonnet/Clémentine Thamri also qualified directly and scored two 19th places. The women's duo Sophie Dubosq/Thalya Marquis, however, ended their runs after only a few laps and went away empty-handed.

That's not too bad considering the fate of the German team for the Team World Championships next weekend in Cingoli, Italy. This did not even happen after the DMSB did not make any serious efforts to put together a team, in spite of flowery declarations of intent. The German champion Prümmer and his crown prince Tobias Blank waved it off anyway in view of the meagre reimbursement of costs. The wine men, Joachim Reimann/Martin Betschart, Lukas Erlecke/Leon Freygang, Adrian Peter/Joel Hoffmann and Nick Uhlig/Nick Kutschke would still have made the long journey if they had received financial support. But this option is now largely out of the question in view of the injuries to Weinmann, Hoffmann and Erlecke.

But that does not put the DMSB in a better light! After all, with Prümmer, Blank and Reimann, a German delegation would by no means have carried the red lantern. After all, the teams from the Baltic States, Ireland, the Czech Republic and Italy are also fighting for medals. These teams did not appear at all or only sporadically at the World Championships. This makes the DMSB's lack of commitment all the more embarrassing.

Results Motocross Sidecar World Championship Castelnau de Lévis /F:

1st heat: 1st Vanluchene/Musset (B/F), VMC-Zabel. 2nd D.Lielbardis/B.Lielbardis (LV), WSP-Mega. 3rd K.Prunier/E.Prunier (F), WSP-Zabel. 4th Prümmer/J.Steegmans (D/B), WSP-KTM. 5th J.Keuben/Lebreton (NL/F), VMC-Zabel. 6th B.Wilkinson/Millard, (GB), WSP-AMS. 7th T.Leferink/S.Leferink (NL), VMC-Husqvarna. 8th Heinzer/R.Betschart (CH), VMC-KTM. 9th Foden/Humphrey (GB), WSP-AMS. 10th T.van der Lagemaat/van Hal (NL), VMC-Mega. 11th Hamard/Hupon (F), VMC-Zabel. 12th Wijers/L.van de Putten (NL), VMC-Zabel. 13th A.Devoldere/Tourbier (F), WSP-Zabel. 14th Bendaoud/Pasquier (F), WSP-Husqvarna. 15th Wisselink/Vincent (NL), WSP-Zabel. 16th Raimond/Boucher (F), WSP-KTM. 17th Sanders/Rostingt (B/F), WSP-Mega. 18th Kinge/J.Wilkinson (GB, Zabel. 19th Bonnet/Thamri (F), VMC-KTM. 20th G.Carcreff/D.Carcreff (F), VMC-Zabel. 26th Hentrich/Lenz (D), VMC-KTM. 28th J.Weinmann/N.Weinmann (D), VMC-AMS.



2nd heat: 1st Vanluchene. 2nd Heinzer. 3rd J.Keuben. 4th Bax. 5th Prunier. 6th Prümmer. 7. Hermans. 8. Wilkinson. 9. Lielbardis. 10. Hamard. 11. Devoldere. 12. Van de Lagemaat. 13. Foden. 14. Wijers. 15. Raimond. 16. wisselink. 17 Carcreff, 18 S.Gouin/K.Gouin (F), VMC-Husqvarna, 19 Bonnet. 19 Bonnet. 20th Girardin/Bessay (F), VMC-Husqvarna. 25th Hentrich.



World Championship final standings after 28 rounds: 1. Vanluchene 590 points. 2. Bax. 535. 3. Hermans 424. 4. Wilkinson 386. 5. Lielbardis. 375. 6. J.Keuben 364. 7. Heinzer 299. 8. Prümmer 289. 9. Sanders 280. 10. Prunier 232. 17. Weinmann 99. 21. Peter 54. 28. Weiss 26. 36. Käser 18. 39. Hentrich 11. 45. Erlecke 8. 47. Blank 7. 58. Uhlig 2.