SidecarCross: Büeler brothers like pitch and brimstone

For 34 years now, the Swiss brothers Markus and Armin Büeler have been competing together in sidecar cross races. This is probably unique in sidecar racing.

In 1989, Elisabeth Kopp is voted out of office as Federal Councillor in Switzerland, the Berlin Wall falls in Germany and the career of pop star Madonna begins. Meanwhile, the Büeler brothers are competing in their first cyclo-cross races. Since then, it is hard to imagine the scene without Markus, now 59, as the driver and his 54-year-old brother Armin in the sidecar mounted on the left. The starting number 23 and the white and blue dress have long been their trademark.

When the Büelers started their career, there were still two classes in Switzerland: National and International. Right away, the team from Oberarth (Canton Schwyz) was among the front runners in the national category, until they won the runner-up title and third place in the Trophée Franco-Suisse in 1993. This success motivated Markus and Armin to compete at international level. In 1996 and 1997, the pair of brothers competed with a Hungarian licence for this purpose. Why this? In the second half of the 1990s, Switzerland was still one of the leading nations in sidecar MX in the World Championship. Since the number of starters for each federation was limited, not all Swiss teams with World Championship ambitions could be sent by the FMS.

At their two GP starts in Erbach/D and in Odenheim/D, Markus and Armin qualified but then missed out on the points due to technical defects. At least they managed seventh place in their home FMS Inter class against strong competition. After that, the pair of brothers had to reduce their efforts in motorsport for professional reasons and from then on drove national and international veteran races. They raced a Wasp team with a Yamaha twin tuned by Den Biggelaar.

Markus, a self-employed trustee by profession, and Armin, a computer scientist, show no signs of fatigue even after three decades. In 2018, they finished eighth in the Swiss championship.

When asked if sidecar motocross wasn't too strenuous for two desk jockeys, they both agreed: "Today, motocross is pure hobby and recreation for us at the same time!"

And anyone who thinks that the Büelers are too old for this sport is very much mistaken. At the beginning of the year, the seniors bought a new WSP Husqvarna. They competed in their 34th season with this team and were still fast enough to finish ninth in the Swiss championship. All the motivation they need to compete again next year.