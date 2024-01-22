Surprise: World champion Nicolas Musset retires

Nicolas Musset explained his decision in a statement on Facebook. The Frenchman was already suffering from lower back pain during the last races in 2023. After this did not subside during the winter break, he underwent a medical examination. This revealed a fracture in the area of lumbar vertebrae 4 and 5. In order not to jeopardise his health any further ("We only have one"), the family man decided to end his co-driving career after three world championship titles and undergo an operation.

Marvin Vanluchene's understandable decision puts him in a fatal situation. After all, the top co-drivers have already been engaged elsewhere and preparations for the season have begun. However, the option of being in the sidecar of the two-time champion with a good chance of winning the title in 2024 could give some co-drivers pause for thought.

Nicolas Musset can look back on an impressive career. Together with his compatriot Valentin Giraud, he made his debut in the World Championship in 2010. The very next year, the Frenchmen made their first mark with sixth place, followed by fifth place in 2014 and the runner-up title a year later. Musset signed on with Etienne Bax for 2017 and won his first World Championship with the Dutchman, and the duo repeated this success in 2021. In between, he won World Championship bronze with Koen Hermans in 2019 and silver in 2021. Title number 3 followed in 2023 with Vanluchene.