Germany GP: Ticket prices will not rise

The German Grand Prix will be held in the Teutschenthal basin on 1 and 2 June 2024. The supporting programme includes the Women's World Championship and the EMX250, the most prestigious European championship class.

Shortly after the Motocross of Nations in France, the promoter of the Motocross World Championship, Infront Moto Racing, announced the schedule for 2024. Although there are still a few gaps in the venues, the LIQUI MOLY MXGP of Germany in Teutschenthal is a permanent fixture and has been scheduled for the first weekend of June 2024, 1 and 2 June, as the eighth of 20 World Championship rounds.

"We like the date quite a bit because we will probably not clash with anything else in the vicinity or the summer holidays in Saxony-Anhalt, which start earlier next year," explained MSC Teutschenthal chairman Jens-Uwe Jahnke.

The managing director of MSC Teutschenthal, Andreas Kosbahn, is looking forward to next year's support classes. To this he said. "In 2024, in addition to the EMX250 and the children's races in the MXE electric class, we will also be welcoming the Women's World Championship back after a break of many years. We fought for this because there are a number of German riders in this class who compete at World Championship level, such as Kim Irmgartz or Anne Borchers, who is also a member of our club."

Larissa Papenmeier, the best German rider in recent years, should also be very happy about this. The seventh-placed in the 2023 World Cup will be racing her last World Cup season next year and is looking forward to having another home game in front of a full crowd. "With the Women's World Cup, we want to provide some variety in the programme and attract new old fan groups," says Andreas Kosbahn once again.

Not without pride, he adds that at a recent board meeting it was decided not to increase ticket prices, contrary to the general trend and despite increased organisational, energy, logistics and personnel costs. "This is our way of giving something back to our loyal fans," Jens-Uwe Jahnke and Andreas Kosbahn announced in unison.

Advance ticket sales for next year's German motocross highlight start on Friday, 13 October.

Regular further information is available at: www.mxgp-germany.de and www.msc-teutschenthal.de.