Arminas Jasikonis pulls the plug

After suffering a serious head injury in 2020, Arminas Jasikonis returned to the sport in 2021, but his comeback did not go according to plan. Now Jasikonis is taking a break. Whether he will return is uncertain.

After his serious accident in Mantova in 2020, Arminas Jasikonis fought for his life. The Lithuanian was in a coma for several days with a craniocerebral trauma. Many weeks of rehabilitation were necessary before Jasikonis was ready to get back on a motorbike. His comeback to the 2021 World Championship was correspondingly difficult. Jasikonis was a Husqvarna factory rider for 3 years. Prior to that he was a Suzuki factory rider until the end of Suzuki's involvement....

"It's time to pause," Jasikonis stated on social media. "I will take a break. I can't say yet if and when I will be back. I have made many valuable friends in our sport. It was an intense time and I have many great memories. This sport was my life. It made me strong and made me the person I am today. But at the moment it's just not working out. So now I just had to pull the plug. It's time to bring stability into my life. Then we'll see what comes next!"