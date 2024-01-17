Organisers in Argentina sound the alarm

The organiser of the Argentinian Grand Prix is sounding the alarm because the official permits have still not been issued. The opening round of the 2024 Motocross World Championship is due to take place on 9-10 March.

The Argentine Grand Prix is the only World Championship round on the American continent. The Grand Prix has been held in Neuquen since 2015 and has gained a great reputation since then. 2024 would be the 9th event in Patagonia. The Grand Prix has also become a popular and permanent fixture among riders and teams.

The organiser issued the following statement on its website mxgpargentina.com: "The race organisation is maintaining an ongoing dialogue with the provincial government, but we are still waiting for formal confirmation. Due to the approaching date, the race organisation has now sent a formal communication to the Governor Rolando Figueroa and to the Tourism Minister of Neuquén, Gustavo Fernández Capiet. We are waiting for a positive response and ask fans to be patient."