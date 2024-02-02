Jason Anderson (Kawasaki): "I'm ready for Europe"

American Kawasaki works rider Jason Anderson is really thinking about competing in the Motocross World Championship in Europe in the future. Ryan Villopoto last tried his hand in Europe in 2015.

US Kawasaki factory rider Jason Anderson won the 2018 US Supercross Championships, which still had official FIM World Championship status at the time. He has already competed twice for Team USA at the Motocross of Nations in Europe. In 2016, he competed at the MXoN in Maggiora, Italy, where his stint ended in hospital after a tragic collision on the finish hill. In 2019, he competed again for Team USA in Assen (Netherlands). Anderson therefore has experience of European circuits. In the past, he has described the Motocross of Nations as his favourite event.

In the latest GypsyTales podcast, Jason Anderson has now explained that he is really thinking about moving to Europe in the future to compete in the MXGP World Championship. "I talk about it a lot with my wife, but I think my next contract would be the last opportunity to maybe race in Europe. I really think it would be cool to take that on as a new challenge. I personally think we need to understand different cultures. I think it's cool, so I want to go there [note: to Europe]," said Anderson.

Anderson'scontract as a Kawasaki factory rider ends at the end of the 2024 season. The last attempt by a major US star to compete in the Motocross World Championship was that of Ryan Villopoto in 2015, which ended with his crash in Arco.

"I think I still have my best days ahead of me," explained the 30-year-old.