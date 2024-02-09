Yamaha presents Factory line-up 2024

The restructured Yamaha works team will line up with a total of 6 works riders in 2024. 3 riders will compete in the MXGP and a further 3 riders in the MX2 World Championship. Yamaha has title hopes.

The spearhead of the MXGP line-up is Frenchman Maxime Renault. South African Calvin Vlaanderen comes from the satellite team Gebben van Venrooy Racing. The third man in the squad is Belgian Jago Geerts. The team is relying on the experience of 29-year-old Vlaanderen and at the same time on the talent of Geerts, who has been one of the title contenders in MX2 for years and is moving up from the MX2 World Championship to the premier class this year.

Former MX2 World Champion Maxime Renaux will complete his third season on the YZ450FM factory Yamaha. Despite an unfortunate setback last year, the 23-year-old Frenchman is determined to add to his tally of eight Grand Prix victories and 30 podium finishes. Renaux is set to race for the MXGP World Championship title in 2024.

French rider Thibault Benistant, Dutch rider Rick Elzinga and Italian Andrea Bonacorsi, who has been promoted from the EMX 250 European Championship to the MX2 World Championship as a permanent Grand Prix starter, will line up as MX2 riders.

"We believe that Benistant has the best chance of fighting for the title," explained Alexandre Kowalski, Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager. "Rick and Andrea will be able to use this season to make further progress and continuously fight for podium places. Overall, we have full confidence in our team and the strength of our riders this season."

Glenn Coldenhoff and Jeremy Seewer, who competed for the Wilvo Yamaha works team in 2023, changed colours this year. Seewer went to the Kawasaki works team and Coldenhoff remained in Louis Vosters' team, which will operate as the official Fantic works team from this year.