Ducati motocross: Test with Cairoli in Mantua

Ducati completed a test run with the brand new motocross project under very special conditions on the track in Mantua, where some of the top aces of the world championship were still cavorting on Sunday.

Italy's cult manufacturer Ducati rented the former GP circuit in Mantova on Monday and held a private test with its brand new motocross project. The riders were Italian MX icon Tony Cairoli and test rider Alessandro Lupino, both of whom were signed up in the autumn.





Speedweek users know: Cairoli and Lupino were already present on Sunday at the open Italian MX Championship in Mantua and had to answer numerous questions. Interesting fact: Although the weather in Lombardy was perfect and as ordered, Ducati did not have the track prepared for the test. Cairoli and Lupino completed their laps in the extremely deeply rutted sand from Sunday, so that the first laps of the two aces were more like a trial session.





This time, Ducati had already brought four bikes, two for each of the two protagonists , and it was easy to tell the difference: Cairoli's bikes were emblazoned with stickers of his personal RACR clothing line . Cairoli briefly went down in the area of the loops in the final section of the track in the hairpin bend where Liam Everts was also forced off his KTM by a lapped rider on Sunday .





Incidentally, MX project boss Paolo Ciabatti had also come to Mantua especially to look over the shoulders of the crew with Martino Bianchi , where additional cables and sensors could be seen on one of the bikes in the area of the number plate and the front mudguard. The Showa technical service was also on site in Mantua , as rear wheel dampers were replaced several times during the test run .



