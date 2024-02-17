Jeffrey Herlings (KTM): Tour of Italy as dress rehearsal

Dutch KTM ace Jeffrey Herlings has spent the past few days in Italy preparing intensively for the new MXGP season and will face the competition for the first time next week.

The Motocross World Championship kicks off on 10 March with the Grand Prix of Patagonia. Jeffrey Herlings has not yet made his presence felt. He will also be missing this weekend at the international motocross in Somieres in the south of France, where the Kawasaki works team with Swiss newcomer Jeremy Seewer (29) and veteran Romain Febvre (31) will also be competing.

Instead, the five-time world champion is continuing his private preparations for the new season. After an intensive stay in Spain, "The Bullet" travelled on to Italy these days. Over the past few days, the 29-year-old Dutchman has completed guest appearances there on several completely different race tracks, deliberately balancing soft and hard surfaces. Start exercises were also on the agenda.

One stop in Italy for Herlings and his crew was the Grand Prix circuit of Ottobiano near Pavia, which is very sandy and has very deep ruts in places. On Friday, Herlings then rode on the former Grand Prix track in Malpensa, just outside Milan near the airport, with its long uphill and downhill sections. His first race in the 2024 calendar year is now just around the corner.

This debut will take place next weekend at the international British spring classic at Hawkstone Park.Herlings' MX2 team-mates Andrea Adamo (20) and Liam Everts (19)will also be competingthere. And Herlings will also meet the two Kawasaki works aces Febvre and Herlings in the 450cc class. However, there will be no direct showdown between Herlings and HRC Honda high-flyer Tim Gajser (27) before the world championship opener.