After the WRC is before the January rally

After a spectacular rally finale in Austria, the team is already looking forward to the start of the season next year from 5 to 7 January in Freistadt

An incredible autumn rally with many thousands of fans in Dobersberg and, with the transnational Central Europe Rally, once again a WRC event in Austria since 1973, which was officially stormed by 125,000 spectators last weekend together with the Czech Republic and Germany. The organisers of the LKW Friends on the Road Jännerrallye 2024 powered by Wimberger, which will be held from 5 to 7 January next year and is already building up its appeal, are hoping to maintain this boom.

In fact, the traditional season opener of the Austrian Rally Championship in Freistadt has a lot in common with the past WRC spectacle. Not only the venue in the Mühlviertel and not only the rally enthusiasm that prevails there anyway. There were also some similarities in terms of personnel. The WRC2 winner of the Central Europe Rally Adrien Formeaux in the Ford Fiesta Rally2, for example, is the current defending champion in Freistadt. Jännerrallye safety chiefs Martin Zurhoff and Berthold Berger were also in an advance car at the WRC round, as were Jännerrallye race director Martin Dohr and Julia Joham. And finally, Jännerrallye deputy race director Georg Höfer also performed this important function for the Austrian section of the WRC fireworks.

Georg Höfer's insights into the World Rally Championship are as inspiring as they are insightful. "It was really fascinating to get to know the work at a world championship event and to see how professionally it is organised. On the other hand, I also realised that we do a lot of things right here in Austria in terms of organisation and that we are actually very well positioned in terms of personnel at all national championship events."

At the upcoming January rally, which can once again count on two important major sponsors, LKW Friends on the Road and Wimberger, the exhibition hall in Freistadt will once again take centre stage as the epicentre. The driver presentation, hosted by rally voice Peter Bauregger, will once again be celebrated there by a huge crowd, as will the final award ceremony. And in between, thirsty and hungry fans will always have the latest news about the rally's progress in the hall. (January rally)