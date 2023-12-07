January rally with a real winter spectacle in the snow

by Toni Hoffmann

The onset of winter in Upper Austria makes the hearts of fans and participants of the Truck Friends on the Road Jännerrallye 2024 powered by Wimberger from 5 to 7 January in Freistadt beat faster.

If you are currently travelling through the Upper Austrian Mühlviertel and are a winter lover, you will find your own personal wonderland there. If you are also a motorsport fan, you will be longing for the period from 5 to 7 January. The current snow conditions on the iconic special stages of the 37th LKW Friends on the Road Jännerrallye 2024 powered by Wimberger in the Freistadt area can only be described as absolutely perfect for any drifting enthusiast.



"25 per cent of the special stages from the Arena Königswiesen to the Arena Lasberg, the Sportarena Liebenau and the Klausner Arena Schönau are a white dream for the drivers," enthuses organising member and Deputy Rally Director Georg Höfer. "On the Windhaag shakedown, which can be driven on the opening day from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., we have two gravel sections inside. We currently have to clear them. Because there are 40 centimetres of snow on them."



Höfer thoroughly believes in the chance that winter will keep a firm grip on the Mühlviertel during the start of the national championship. "The forecast for the next 14 days of winter at least remains unchanged. We'll have to wait and see, but if it stays cold, we can all look forward to a thrilling spectacle on snow."



For all fans who have been eagerly waiting for tickets for the LKW Friends on the Road Jännerrallye 2024 powered by Wimberger, the end of the suffering is approaching. From next Monday, 11 December, the rally passes, which until now could only be purchased online in the Jännerrallye online shop, will also be available at all relevant points of sale. A pass for all three race days costs 34 euros. Single tickets are also available at a price of 15 euros. However, these are only available on the desired day at the respective WP access points. (January Rally)

