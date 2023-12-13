"Mr Jännerrallye" in the spotlight again

12-time national champion Franz Wittmann fires up his legendary winning car, the Audi, once again for the Linz-based private broadcaster LT 1 and as a cheerleader for the truck Friends on the Road Jännerrallye 2024 powered by Wimberger

FW - these are the initials for one of the most gifted domestic rally drivers. And the combination of the two makes motorsport fans of the older generation dream of Franz Wittmann's triumph in the all-wheel-drive monster known as the Audi Quattro.

"When Franz Wittmann won the Jännerrallye in 1981 and the next three years with the Quattro, it was a milestone in the history of this top event. The power and force that this car radiated was simply incredible," Wolfgang Irrer still enthuses today. Still a youngster at the time, he now has the honour of turning back the clock as head of sport at the Linz-based private broadcaster LT 1. "Thanks to private patron Johann Holzmüller, who still has old Audi Urqattros in his garage in Nondorf, Lower Austria, we came up with the idea of reviving scenes from back then and then playing them on our station as an ideal warm-up for the LKW Friends on the Road Jännerrallye 2024 powered by Wimberger. Historical footage is also available from well-known rally film maker and Wittmann insider Helmut Deimel. Franz Wittmann agreed immediately and the day of filming next Saturday in the Waldviertel was fixed." Of course, this will not be Wittmann's only contribution to the Jännerrallye 2024.

While his son Franz Wittmann Jr. will be taking part in sold-out VIP rides with daring co-drivers in a Toyota GR Yaris throughout the three days of the race, "Mr Jännerrallye" Franz Wittmann Sr. will be paying his respects on the final day of the Freistadt exhibition hall. There he will be one of the prominent trophy presenters at the award ceremony.

Franz Wittmann and the January rally

The now 73-year-old Lower Austrian from Adamstal in Ramsau has won this traditional event, always at the start of the season, a total of ten times. The twelve-time national rally champion celebrated his first success in the Mühlviertel in 1975 and his last in 2003, after which Wittmann has never again competed in a rally car. At the end of his career, his statistics include a WRC victory in New Zealand and a further seventy-nine overall victories at various rallies throughout Europe.

The absolute highlight in terms of starts at the Jännerrallye took place in 1981. Wittmann was invited to a gravel pit in Germany for a test. There he was observed by the great Austrian designer Ferdinand Piech, who was responsible for the new four-wheel-drive Audi Quattro. After the test, he approached Wittmann and asked him if he could win the January rally, which was intended as a test for the Monte Carlo Rally. With a good dose of self-confidence, Wittmann replied: "Mr Piech, I have no problem with that and believe I can win."

Three weeks later, Piech gave Wittmann the go-ahead to celebrate the world premiere of the new Audi Quattro at the January Rally in the presence of 167 international journalists. Wittmann's only concern, as he said himself, was not to make a mistake. He succeeded in doing so and, together with his co-driver Dr Kurt Nestinger, won the rally for himself and Audi with a fabulous lead of twenty minutes over the rest of the competition.

Wittmann described this success as one of the most important in his highly successful career, alongside the world championship victory in New Zealand. Today, Wittmann devotes himself almost exclusively to golf and, together with his family, runs the golf courses in Adamstal in Lower Austria and in Ramsau in Schladming, Styria. He was also President of the Austrian Golf Association from 2006 to 2013.

