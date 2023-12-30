Jännerrallye: Code RRC ensures high level of interest

Since 2020, the Regional Rally Cup has been a cooperation between the LKW Friends on the road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger and the Česky Krumlov Rally in the Czech Republic.

This time, 21 teams took the opportunity for discounted starts at both events. ORM, ORC, HRM, HRC, ARC, WRC, ERC, ERT, EHRC etc etc . . . Abbreviations that every rally fan is familiar with, or should be. As the detailed extract from the category-specific code list shows, no other sport in the world has more abbreviations than rallying. Since 2020, the term RRC has been added to this list, especially for the Jännerrallye.



The three letters stand for the Regional Rally Cup. A cross-border competition that arose from a cooperation between the LKW Friends on the road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger and the Česky Krumlov Rally in the Czech Republic, 50 kilometres from Freistadt, and has been popular with drivers ever since. For a joint entry fee of 1,250 euros, both rallies can be driven, which results in a saving of almost 30 per cent compared to individual entries.



As far as the special stages are concerned, the two rallies are very close to each other. The Windhaag special stage of the Jännerrallye, for example, is only two kilometres as the crow flies from the Czech Malonty special stage, where the local BRR team around Julian Wagner, Michael Lengauer and Kris Rosenberger will be testing extensively on 29 December.



Austrian spectators do not even have to travel to the Czech Republic to experience the Krumlov Rally on 17/18 May 2024. Access is possible either via Leopoldschlag or via Windhaag near Freistadt, parking is available in Hammern along the Maltsch district road, and from there it is only a five-minute walk across the border to the Malonty SS.



The upcoming truck Friends on the road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger from 5 to 7 January will also be used by 21 teams for the 2024 Regional Rally Cup classification, eight of which are Austrian drivers: Michael Lengauer, Ernst Haneder, Martin Fischerlehner, Johann Seiberl, Manuel Wurm, Markus Steinbock, Patrik Affenzeller and Raphael Dirnberger. The fast Czech field is led by top international drivers such as Filip Mares and Jan Cerny. Hermann Gaßner is on the accelerator for Germany. (January Rally)