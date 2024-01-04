Puzzle game at the January Rally 2024

The conditions at the LKW Friends on the Road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger will once again be a puzzle this year, and that of national champion Simon Wagner has been revealed: he will once again be driving a Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

The time has finally come on Friday. The 37th Truck Friends on the Road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger opens at 3 pm with the first special stage in the Arena Lasberg. The teams are ready and have finalised all their preparations. While the BRR ensemble of record state champion Raimund Baumschlager with top drivers Julian Wagner, Michael Lengauer (both Skoda Fabia) and Kris Rosenberger (VW Polo) successfully tested directly after the Upper Austrian border in the Czech Republic at the beginning of the week, ZM Racing driver Martin Fischerlehner now has last year's winning Ford Fiesta under control, as do Martin Rossgatterer and Luca Waldherr in their Citroen C3, a fierce battle for victory can rightly be expected again in Freistadt. Especially as another Skoda Fabia quartet - ex-Jännerrally triumphant Johannes Keferböck and the no less speedy foreigners Kristof Klausz from Hungary, Filip Mares from Slovenia and Chris Ingram from Ireland - are capable of being among the front runners.

The secret has now been lifted about the driving pedigree of the man who will probably have to be beaten where he has been beaten in every one of his starts so far, but who nevertheless goes into the race as the top favourite. The champion of the last three years, Simon Wagner, is actually still winless at the Jännerrallye, but wants to correct this error in the system this year. And, after a change of brand had even been on the cards recently, he wants to do so again with his successful Hungarian Eurosol team and successful Skoda car from the past. After extremely tough negotiations, a Fabia RS will continue to be the Upper Austrian's faithful companion in 2024.

This means that two fundamental questions remain unanswered regarding the 37th January Rally in history from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 January in Freistadt. Firstly: Who will win? Secondly: In what weather?

The meteorologists are at least trying to solve the second riddle. For Saturday and Sunday, they are at least hoping for snow. The white splendour, which gives the LKW Freinds on the Road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger its incomparable character, is once again being longed for by the protagonists. After all, the masses of snow that were already there in abundance this time have been mercilessly devoured by the sun, wind and rain of recent days. "But that doesn't mean anything," says hunting property Simon Wagner. "Here in the Mühlviertel, we've often experienced how the weather can change completely from one day to the next. Both in one direction and the other."

Conclusion: If you already know one hundred per cent what the weather will be like today and who will lift the winner's trophy of the 37th Truck Friends on the Road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger in the packed exhibition hall in Freistadt at the end, you should perhaps also play the lottery on Sunday.

