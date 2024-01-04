Keferböck: "Looking forward to my home rally"

After a successful test, Johannes Keferböck and Ilka Minor are looking forward to the upcoming January rally, with former WRC driver Mads Østberg acting as advisor to the K4 Rally Team.

Johannes Keferböck is calmly looking ahead to the upcoming Jännerrallye (5-7 January 2024), the home rally that brought the 51-year-old Upper Austrian his greatest success in Austria to date with victory in 2018. After a day of testing, the K4 Rally Team, Johannes Keferböck and Ilka Minor will now begin to inspect the stages: "We had a good test, are now well prepared and are looking forward to the rally."

Mads Østberg as a consultant

Mads Østberg was also on site. The former WRC race winner and 2020 WRC2 World Champion has been working as Johannes Keferböck's personal advisor for some time now and will also be on hand to offer his advice throughout the rally.

What exactly does such advice look like? Johannes explains: "He rides with me every now and then during the test. He also gives me driving tips, for example how to optimise certain passages. His set-up tips are very important, for example when it comes to tyre choice. I am very happy to have Mads at my side."

What everyone in and around Freistadt is currently wondering: Will it come or not? This refers to the snow, something like the white gold of the event.

Johannes Keferböck: "I know that everyone is asking about the snow at the moment. Personally, I don't really care. I'm just looking forward to the rally. As far as I'm concerned, the weather can be changeable. The more difficult the weather conditions are, the better I like it."(Trawniczek)