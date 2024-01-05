76 teams compete in the Jännerrallye 2024 in Freistad

Nine of them will start the Christof Klausner Memorial in show style and without timekeeping behind the main field, 67 of them will ride the first two stages on Friday as part of the Austrian National Championship.

The shakedown on Friday morning marked the start of the preliminary stage of the 37th LKW Friends on the road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger. The 2.67-kilometre test track in Oberrauchenödt served as a final check of the participants' reflexes, set-ups and settings.

A first comparative look showed Simon Wagner in the lead. The national champion flew through the shakedown fastest in his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, leaving Martin Rossgatterer (in his new Citroen C3 Rally2) close behind. Julian Wagner, Briton Chris Ingram, Michael Lengauer (all Skoda Fabia) and Luca Waldherr (Citroen C3) followed.

Starting at 3 p.m., the 8.4 kilometres in the Arena Lasberg will be about points, metres and seconds. This section will then be driven again today at 5.00 pm before the drivers face ten strenuous special stages tomorrow and a further six on Sunday. Incidentally, the two stages on Friday, and only these, will be started in the order in which they were crashed. This means that the best drivers will start last. (All information www.jaennerrallye.at)