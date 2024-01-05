Jännerrallye: Champion Wagner with a narrow lead

At the LKW Friends on the road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger, national champion Simon Wagner is in the lead after two stages, but local heroes Martin Rossgatterer and Michael Lengauer are showing their muscles.

The Jännerrallye 2024 is open. The spectacle kicked off punctually at 3 p.m. on Friday, with the first of the 76-strong field of entrants pushing their cars through the Arena Lasberg. The 8.4-kilometre section was the first special stage of the 37th edition of the rally classic in the Mühlviertel. As the starting order had been changed, the group of favourites only came into view of the huge crowd of spectators that had built up in the safety zones at the end of the stage.

The first fastest time of the new national championship season went to the national champion and thus defending champion. Even a "straw bale kiss", which tore the rear bumper off his Skoda Fabia after just 600 metres, could not slow Simon Wagner down. Nevertheless, he pushed his strong Skoda brand colleague Michael Lengauer into second place. Martin Rossgatterer (Citroen C3) and Briton Chris Ingram (Skoda Fabia), two drivers expected to be among the front runners, completed the first leading quartet, separated by just three seconds.

The second round in Lasberg took place in darkness and offered the drivers completely different conditions. Martin Rossgatterer had the better view here by 1.3 seconds, who was able to take this time from Simon Wagner and therefore goes into tomorrow's race with a minimal gap of 1.6 seconds as the first pursuer of the overall leading national champion. But Michael Lengauer and Chris Ingram were also able to confirm their top performance on the increasingly slippery terrain. And with Julian Wagner, the Czech Filip Mares, Johannes Keferböck and Luca Waldherr, who is plagued by toothache, there is a hungry chasing pack still waiting for their chances.

Of course, nothing has been decided yet in Freistadt. For one thing, a total of 16(!) special stages are still on the programme over the next two days. Secondly, virtually all the amateur meteorologists in the Mühlviertel region and weather forecasters in the surrounding area agree with the professional prognosticators about the heavy snowfall, which is expected to start on the decisive Sunday at the latest. This could completely shake up the field.



