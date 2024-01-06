January rally: Unleashed Lengauer dominates

The second day of the 37th LKW Friends on the road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger in Freistadt started early this morning with the expected, because announced, change in the weather. What fell as rain from the sky in the flatter regions remained as snow in the higher regions, which made tyre selection all the more difficult for the teams and was reflected in both the distances and the drama.

One of the top drivers, Martin Rossgatterer, was forced to retire. The second-placed driver after the first day lost his Citroen C3 on SS 4 in the snow-covered Arena Königswiesen and ended up on the roof. Rossgatterer: "Unfortunately, we started the rally with a completely wrong setup today. That's why I took all the more risks and overturned in Königswiesen just before the finish. Fortunately, nothing happened to us and the car was still roadworthy." Although he and co-driver Jürgen Heigl managed to get the car back on its wheels with the help of the spectators and then to the finish line, the dream of a top place was unfortunately over with a gap of almost four minutes. Eight stages have now been completed and after replacing the windscreen and corrective work on the bodywork, Martin Rossgatterer ranks 23rd.

One of the drivers who also struggled was the national champion himself. Simon Wagner was 19 seconds behind the unleashed Michael Lengauer on the Pierbach SS in the morning, but did not see the problem in the tyres: "That would have been fine. But unfortunately, after a change in the starting order, we were only tenth on the grid. You simply have no chance with the dirt on the road." A spin on SS 6 in Pierbach, where the intercom system with co-driver Gerald Winter also failed, did the rest. In third place overall, 36 seconds behind, Simon Wagner is still waiting for his chance and sees it: "I think that a lot is still possible here in the afternoon and also tomorrow."

Julian Wagner, the brother of champion Michael Lengauer, was at least able to hold his own, but he also remained just behind the local hero from Grünbach bei Freistadt for the time being. Wagner: "We changed our tyre choice in the morning just before the start and that turned out to be absolutely right. It's a very difficult task, but with Raimund Baumschlager we obviously have the best tyre spy." But on SS 6 in Pierbach, even the best expert couldn't help. A slow puncture on the right front tyre slowed Wagner down and cost him an enormous amount of time, dropping him from second to fifth place.

What remains is the excellent performance of Michael Lengauer, who, like Julian Wagner, drives for the BRR team and is in the lead after winning three special stages today. Lengauer, fourth in last year's Jännerrallye and even third in 2020: "Things are going great for us. We're ahead, but we can't get overconfident. The rally is insanely demanding and still very long."

Lower Austrian Luca Waldherr was in a good mood because he had less toothache than on the first day: "I'm happy with my current sixth place. I slipped off the track briefly in Pierbach, but otherwise my performance was absolutely on target."

The two guests Filip Mares from the Czech Republic, currently in second place, and Christopher Ingram from Great Britain, who is in fourth place overall, are very strong. However, Kristof Klausz, another highly rated foreigner, is no longer in the race. The Hungarian's Skoda Fabia gave up the ghost after SS 5 in Königswiesen, just as Klausz gave up the rally as a result.

Quietly, but no less quickly, Martin Fischerlehner worked his way to the front. He climbed from yesterday's tenth to the current seventh place. The 2018 Jännerrallye winner Johannes Keferböck had bad luck with a spin on SS 5, the Super Special in Freistadt. He is currently in ninth place.