Jännerrallye: Leader Lengauer despite the weather

Winter intervenes in the decision at the LKW Friends on the road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger in Freistadt, front runner Michael Lengauer leads the field of a handful of winning candidates into the final.

A long day of rallying came to an end in Freistadt on Saturday, but the rally is far from over. Because even after the second part of the three-part thriller series called LKW Friends on the road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger, the outcome is by no means certain. The weather is too uncertain, the gaps are too narrow and the number of drivers who could still secure victory in the first round of the national championship is too large.

No sooner had the dominance of an unleashed local hero Michael Lengauer been reported after SS 8 than he made his very first mistake of the rally with a spin on SS 9 in the Liebenau winter sports arena, and the high-calibre field of contenders for the win was already closing in. So close, in fact, that after the 12 stages completed to date and with six still to go tomorrow, anything is possible again. For the leader, who is still Michael Lengauer, but whose defence against the fiercely attacking Czech Filip Mares is becoming increasingly sweaty.

Then for third-placed Simon Wagner and the strong Brit Chris Ingram as well as for the 2019 Jännerrallye winner Julian Wagner, and last but not least Luca Waldherr, who is the only Citroen driver to stand up to the Skoda pack in front of him, can at least quietly speculate about a podium finish. All of these top drivers are still in a range that still leaves plenty of room for improvement with almost 60 kilometres to go tomorrow.

All six candidates have one thing in common: in view of the increasingly wintry conditions, none of them know what exactly awaits them on Sunday morning and therefore any preparation for an emergency can only be seen as an attempt to have made the better decision than the others.

Martin Rossgatterer and the Hungarian Kristof Klausz, two drivers who were also counted among the favourites before the rally, are no longer in the competition. Rossgatterer from Mühlviertel took himself out of the game with a rollover on SS 4 in Königswiesen and another slip-up on SS 9 in Liebenau. Klausz was the victim of a technical defect after SS 5 in Königswiesen.

In the 2WD national championship, things became clearer: Upper Austrian Simon Seiberl clearly set the tone with his Peugeot 208 Rally4. After 11 stages, he was almost two minutes ahead of the German Josef Madl in his Opel Corsa Rally4.

Upper Austrian Lukas Dirnberger (Ford Fiesta ST) is also in a class of his own in the junior classification. His fiercest rival, compatriot and brand colleague Marcel Neulinger, was already one and a half minutes behind after 11 stages.

And in the historic national championship, Günther Königseder's lead in the Lancia Delta over defending champion Lukas Schindelegger (Ford Escort RS2000) is also almost historic. The Upper Austrian was already almost five minutes ahead after stage 11 in Liebenau.

Status after 12 of 19 stages: