Jännerrallye: Leader Lengauer knows no brakes

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German Illmer Local hero Michael Lengauer even extended his lead at the LKW Friends on the road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger in Freistadt, while Johannes Keferböck took a dive. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The protagonists of the 37th LKW FRIENDS on the road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger were greeted by the expected winter white on Sunday morning at the start of the third and decisive race day. Equipped with the appropriate tyres and running gear, the drivers set off on the snow-covered tracks.



A total of 15 special stages have now been completed. Three special stages are still to be driven from midday, then the winner of the rally classic in the Mühlviertel will be decided. However, the 15th stage had to be cancelled because Johannes Keferböck spectacularly ditched his Skoda Fabia in a neighbouring fire pond. The 2018 Jännerrallye winner and his co-driver Ilka Minor were able to get out of the car under their own power. The rally organisers will award retrospective times for this stage.



After 14 special stages so far, Michael Lengauer still has the best starting position at the moment. He took the lead yesterday with a sensational performance and was not only able to defend it today, but even extend it with an equally impressive performance. The local hero from Mühlviertel in the Skoda Fabia Rally2 is 22 seconds ahead of the equally fast Czech Filip Mares with 31 kilometres to go before the end of the rally. But Simon Wagner's Skoda Fabia is already building up in his rear-view mirror. The Austrian national champion is also doing well today and was able to reduce his gap to Mares from 19.7 seconds yesterday to eight seconds at the moment.



Julian Wagner is still fourth overall, while Luca Waldherr from Lower Austria has overtaken Chris Ingram from Great Britain and is currently in fifth place.

