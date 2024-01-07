Lengauer wins home game in season opener

The Austrian motorsport year got off to a traditional start with the 37th edition of the LKW Friends on the road Jännerrallye powered by Wimberger. This classic event at the beginning of the year creates a very special atmosphere for the teams and drivers as well as the many rally fans. It is almost a must to come to the Mühlviertel right after the turn of the year and breathe in the rally air. This was the case again this year, when an estimated 120,000 visitors were to be found on the 18 special stages.

Both the competitors and the fans had a lot of fun in these changeable conditions and enjoyed themselves together. It took the help of many friendly motorsport clubs, whose members volunteered to act as officials free of charge, to cope with the onslaught of fans.

The script for the 37th January rally in history could not have been better written. From dry on Friday to wet on Saturday and snow on Sunday, the first state championship round of 2024 built up a great dramaturgical structure. And had a true superhero in local hero Michael Lengauer from Grünbach near Freistadt. The 29-year-old Skoda driver, who had finished third here in 2020 and fourth in 2023, literally flew through the rally, made the fewest mistakes on 18 special stages or the equivalent of 160.8 kilometres in the most difficult conditions and deservedly celebrated victory and the biggest triumph of his career.

Michael Lengauer: "It's simply unbelievable. I haven't driven a rally since my fourth place last year. And now I'm the winner. I can only thank Raimund Baumschlager's team for providing me with a fantastic car and that my co-driver Erik Fürst did a great job. I still can't quite grasp the whole thing. Yesterday in Liebenau, when it started to snow, I was really lucky that I stayed on the road, but otherwise we always stayed calm in the car."

National champion Simon Wagner (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2) pulled out all the stops of his well-known skills, but once again he was not granted victory at the only rally in Austria that he has never won. Nevertheless, he was delighted with second place: "These are very important points for the championship. Congratulations to Lengi, he showed a huge performance here. Yesterday we tried a few things, which didn't quite work out. But today we were the fastest in the field, which makes me very confident for the championship."

Julian Wagner (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2), the winner of the 2019 Jännerrallye, finished third on this year's podium. The brother of the runner-up also expressed his pure enjoyment of an action-packed weekend: "That was a brutally difficult rally, but it was so much fun. The crowd here was really amazing. We can be very satisfied with the start of the championship."

Luca Waldherr from Lower Austria, who competed in the strongest class for the first time in Freistadt with a Citroen C3, had the honour of interrupting the tide of Upper Austrians, as he was followed in fifth place by another driver with Mühlviertel roots, Martin Fischerlehner.

Johannes Keferböck provided the wow of the week. The experienced Upper Austrian from Hagenberg skidded while catching up on SS 15 Sandl - St. Oswald, could no longer hold on to his Skoda Fabia and sank the vehicle completely in a neighbouring fire pond. Fortunately, he and his co-driver Ilka Minor were able to get out of the submerged vehicle under their own power and unharmed. Keferböck: "There are two situations that a rally driver fears. When the car is on fire and when the car goes under water. But you also train for such moments. I was out quickly, for Ilka, who always sits very low in the car, it was a bit more stressful. There really are more pleasant moments."

The two-wheel-drive class also had a dominator, and he also came from Upper Austria. Simon Seiberl in a Peugeot 208 Rally4 won with a lead of more than four minutes over Michael Franz from Lower Austria in a VW Golf III Kitcar. In the junior class, Lukas Dirnberger (Ford Fiesta ST), another Upper Austrian - how could it be otherwise - celebrated a clear Jännerrallye victory. Second-placed Marcel Neulinger (also Ford Fiesta ST) was almost two minutes behind. In the Historic National Championship, defending champion Lukas Schindelegger in his Ford Escort S2000 was clearly behind the winner Günther Königseder in a Lancia Delta Integrale. Victory in the ORC went to Christoph Zellhofer (Suzuki Swift ZMX) ahead of Simon Seiberl. Junior winner Lukas

Dirnberger also won the Rally Cup 2000 ahead of Marcel Neulinger.

Jännerrallye 2024, final standings after 18 special stages:

Place Team Nat Vehicle Time 1. Michael Lengauer / Erik Fürst A/A Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo 1:49:18,3 hrs 2. Simon Wagner / Gerald Winter A/A Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +14.2 sec 3. Julian Wagner / Hanna Ostlender A/D Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +1:00.0 min 4. Luca Waldherr / Claudia Maier A/A Citroen C3 Rally2 +2:12.2 min 5. Martin Fischerlehner / Cathy Schmidt A/A Ford Fiesta Rally2 +5:35,6 min 6. Chris Ingram / Hannah McKillop GB/GB Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +7:20.9 sec 7. Laszlo Martin / Viktor Ban H/H Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +8:50,7 min 8. Filip Mares / Radovan Bucha CZ/CZ Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 +8:52,0 min 9. Kris Rosenberger / Sigi Schwarz A/A VW Polo GTI R5 +8:53,8 min 10. Christoph Zellhofer / Andre Kachel A/A Suzuki Swift ZMX +9:56,9 min

Best times: Michael Lengauer 6, Simon Wagner 5, Filip Mares 5, Julian Wagner 1, Martin Rossgatterer 1.

Points classification in the Austrian Rally Championship:

ORM: 1st Michael Lengauer 25, 2nd Simon Wagner 20, 3rd Julian Wagner and Luca Waldherr 15 each. 5th Martin Fischerlehner 11 points.

ORM-2WD: 1st Simon Seiberl 30, 2nd Raphael Dirnberger 19, Michael Franz 18 points.

ORM Junior: 1st Lukas Dirnberger 29, 2nd Marcel Neulinger 21, 3rd Nico Neulinger 20 points.

Next national championship round: Rebenland Rally in Leutschach (15/16 March)