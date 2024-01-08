Jännerrallye: ZM-Racing with two drivers in the top ten

Due to a sudden change in the weather, the January rally turned into a real thriller that did not allow for the slightest mistake if the drivers did not want to fall behind in terms of time on the 18 special stages. One thing was clear even before the start of the rally: only those drivers who allowed themselves the fewest mistakes would win or finish in the top ten. It was impossible to finish this rally without making mistakes.

This was the case for both ZM-Racing drivers. Martin Fischerlehner, travelling with Catharina Schmidt as co-pilot, had two such major problems: "I spun on the first corner of the first stage and the car didn't start again straight away. That meant I lost a lot of time straight away. And I had a second eye-opening experience with a high-speed spin the second time round in the winter sports arena in Liebenau, where I fortunately didn't hit anything, but also lost a lot of time. Nevertheless, I'm more than happy with my fifth place overall. Due to the strong competition at this year's Jännerrallye, this place has even become a dream result for me. ZM-Racing prepared the Ford Fiesta Rally2 perfectly and always fitted the right tyres during the rally. It was a bit difficult that I had to tackle no less than ten of the stages first due to the cancelled starting order yesterday."

Christoph Zellhofer, who was travelling with his trusted co-driver Andre Kachel in the Suzuki Swift ZMX, also had to be the first car to tackle the last stage, which was run as a power stage. His start was a complete success for him. Tenth place in the overall standings, victory in the Austrian Rally Cup and best prototype driver in class 8 are a nice track record at the start of the season.

Team boss Max Zellhofer, who celebrated with French overall winner Adrien Formaux in Freistadt last year, was also satisfied: "Two top ten places with two drivers is a super result for us. We were a bit unlucky that Fischerlehner had to start first ten times in the difficult sections. We lost a few seconds as a 'snow plough'."