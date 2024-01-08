Dramatic seconds in the freezing cold ice water

Johannes Keferböck and Ilka Minor experience the ultimate nightmare at the January rally: they slide into a fire pond, the car sinks and the duo experience dramatic seconds in the icy water.

The rescue comes at the last second...

Rally drivers experience a lot in the course of their career - anyone who speeds through the forest at 180 kilometres per hour, flies over hilltops or glows on icy snow roads will have the famous crash at some point. From a high-speed spin to a rollover - in the vast majority of cases, it's just a moment of shock, which soon turns into a cheque second due to the cold deformation of the implement and its pending repair.

But what Johannes Keferböck and Ilka Minor had to experience on the stage of this year's January Rally is something the two long-time rally freaks share with only a few of their colleagues. Estonia's world champion Ott Tänak and his co-driver Raigo Mölder come to mind, who crashed their Ford into a lake at the 2017 Rally Mexico and managed to escape at the last second. The Keferböck/Minor accident is very similar. In their case, it was a fire brigade pond, but instead of the summer temperatures of Mexico, the conditions in Freistadt were wintry and the water was freezing cold. A nightmare...

Johannes Keferböck, who fortunately survived the accident unharmed, as did his co-driver Ilka Minor, recounts how the Jännerrallye 2024 adventure began for the local hero: "Basically, everything went well, we had a good feeling, things went really well on the two Arena Lasberg stages. On Saturday, our tyre choice was sometimes a little too aggressive. On the first Arena Königswiesen, for example, we were on slick tyres on the snowy track - it was clear that we had to drive much more carefully."

The team started the final Sunday in eighth place overall, with Johannes Keferböck even leading the ORM Trophy for drivers aged 50 and over by around two minutes ahead of Kris Rosenberger. And: snow came overnight - which not only put a happy smile on Johannes' face: "We were able to set good times straight away, even though we didn't have any tracks in the snow due to our starting position. I was fully motivated and wanted to really push for fifth or sixth place - at least that was our plan. We were also doing well with our split times on SS15."

Dramatic seconds: "Ilka didn't come out straight away"

But then the unbelievable happened on SS15 Sandl-St. Oswald: "We were travelling a little too fast in one corner." The green and black Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 became uncontrollable and skidded straight into a fire station pond. The car immediately sinks. Johannes then experiences what follows as if in slow motion: "You don't realise at that moment that the icy water is only around five degrees. You're just trying to manage the situation for yourself and your co-pilot."

Dramatic seconds follow: "I was able to open my door and get out of the car, but Ilka's door wouldn't open! Ilka went under and she couldn't breathe - I tried to lift the car somehow - luckily she got out after all." You can sympathise with the shock in his limbs when Johannes says: "That was really close!"

Coming out of the icy water completely soaked, Johannes and Ilka are immediately offered help: "The local Hochacker family offered us the chance to take a hot shower in their house and warm up with a cup of tea - I would like to thank the family very much on behalf of Ilka."

While the car is being recovered, a thoughtful Johannes Keferböck says: "You have to imagine: Ilka's body temperature was still only 32 degrees after the hot shower and tea. I'm really glad that it ended so lightly in the end. I don't want to experience anything like that again."

What else is important to Johannes Keferböck: "Various jokes are being made on the internet about our accident - to a certain extent that's quite funny - but it really was a matter of life or death, it was very close - and you don't make jokes about that."

A video of the accident is already being shared on the youtube platform:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-42Ci0d4v8