12 participants: Porsche Junior Sighting in Portimão

The door to a professional career is wide open for a Porsche Junior. At the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal, twelve particularly talented up-and-coming racing drivers took part in a three-day selection competition. All of them come from the worldwide Porsche one-make cups. Their goal: to become the 30th Junior in the 26-year history of this exemplary development programme. The programme has produced world champions, Le Mans overall winners and DTM champions.

The twelve invited Porsche Junior candidates have one thing in common: they were no more than 24 years old at the time of the selection process. At the same time, they caused quite a stir in 2023 with the approximately 375 kW (510 PS) 911 GT3 Cup in one of the sports car manufacturer's more than 30 one-make cup series. On the 4.653-kilometre Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, they found ideal conditions to compete with their rivals. During the two driving days, they completed a total of 820 laps over a total of 3,841 kilometres on the Portuguese Grand Prix circuit. The four Cup racing cars they had at their disposal were fuelled exclusively with potentially almost CO2-neutral fuel from the Chilean eFuels pilot plant "Haru Oni". The plant is the result of a joint initiative between Porsche, the Chilean company HIF Global (Highly Innovative Fuels) and international partners such as Siemens Energy. It is operated by HIF Global.

"For us, it is important to ensure the greatest possible equality of opportunity," emphasises Sascha Maassen. The former Porsche works driver supports the junior drivers as a coach before, during and after the race weekends and is also part of the selection panel. "The participants should make the difference, not the external conditions. We take great care to fulfil this responsibility, for example, by balancing out weight advantages and disadvantages as far as possible. Fast lap times and flawless performance with the 911 GT3 Cup on the track certainly play an important role. At the same time, however, we also look at how the candidates behave beyond that: How they work with the engineers, what feedback they give on the car, whether they are capable of learning and can motivate a team. A Porsche Junior automatically acts as a representative of the brand. He must be able to deal with media tasks and be mentally capable of development. In the end, it's the overall package that the talent offers us that makes the difference."

For the twelve candidates, taking part in the Porsche Junior selection process is one of the most important milestones in their young motorsport careers: in addition to support totalling up to 225,000 euros, the winner can look forward to comprehensive support from Porsche Motorsport. The support programme covers all relevant aspects of a professional career and has helped numerous Porsche juniors achieve works driver status in the past. Like his predecessors, the new junior has an entertaining season ahead of him. In 2024, it includes the eight races of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup as part of European Formula 1 races and, ideally, participation in one of the regional Porsche Carrera Cups. There will also be mental training sessions, media seminars, PR appointments and other marketing activities. Sports physicians also accompany the young driver.

The 19-year-old Callum Hedge was already able to claim an unofficial prize before the start of the drivers' tasting: the prize for the longest journey. This year, the New Zealander has won the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia as well as the Formula Regional Americas. He also finished second in the Formula Regional Oceania. Riley Dickinson also took on a longer intercontinental flight: the 21-year-old American from near the Texan capital Austin was able to prevail in the Carrera Cup North America. Valters Zviedris travelled to Portugal from Latvia. The 22-year-old won the Porsche Sprint Challenge Northern Europe.

Aldo Festante (23) competed for the Carrera Cup Italy. The colours of the Carrera Cup Scandinavia were held high for the second time in the Junior Shootout by 21-year-old Swede Hampus Ericsson. As the winner of the Carrera Cup Great Britain, Adam Smalley was delighted with his ticket to the Algarve. The 22-year-old also finished third in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern Europe in the current season. Johannes Kapfinger received a nomination from Porsche Schweiz AG. The 20-year-old motorsport newcomer from Passau won the GT3 Cup of the Porsche Sprint Challenge Suisse. Alessandro Ghiretti, on the other hand, was sent from the Carrera Cup France, where he finished in second place. At the same time, the 21-year-old was crowned best rookie in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

By far the largest delegation of four drivers came from the Netherlands. Dirk Schouten (22) lined up for the Carrera Cup Benelux. The 17-year-old Robert de Haan won this as well as the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern Europe, while he was the second-best rookie in the Carrera Cup Great Britain. Morris Schuring (18) finished fifth in the 2023 Carrera Cup Germany and fourth in the Supercup. He has already celebrated race wins in both series. The same applies to his compatriot Loek Hartog: The tree-tall 21-year-old has won four races in the German Carrera Cup and one in the Supercup. This was his second time taking part in the Porsche Motorsport selection programme.

Porsche's junior programme dates back to the 1997 season. Since then, the successful support programme has boosted the careers of 29 racing drivers. Today's Porsche brand ambassador Timo Bernhard (Porsche Junior from 2000 to 2001), Marc Lieb (2000 to 2002) and Earl Bamber (2014) have made special contributions to the programme: All three have won the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans at least once with the Porsche 919 Hybrid, as well as titles in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Austrian Thomas Preining, Junior from 2017 to 2018, was crowned the first DTM champion in Porsche history this year with the new 911 GT3 R. Laurin Heinrich from Würzburg won the Carrera Cup Germany in his Junior year 2022 and also made the leap into the DTM. His successor Bastian Buus from Denmark is the current Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup champion.

"We are very proud of the Porsche Junior concept," emphasises Le Mans winner and sports car world champion Marc Lieb, one of the first participants in this talent promotion programme and now Head of Sports Communication at Porsche. "It is one of the best junior programmes in motorsport and clearly sets us apart from other manufacturers. This programme also gave my career a decisive boost and paved my way into professional motorsport 23 years ago. Without this support, my dream of winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans would probably never have come true."