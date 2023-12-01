Alessandro Ghiretti is the new Porsche Junior 2024

Frenchman Alessandro Ghiretti will be the new Porsche Junior in Porsche Motorsport's successful junior programme in 2024. The 21-year-old came out on top against eleven other candidates in an extensive selection process in Portimão, Portugal, in mid-November. Ghiretti is the current rookie champion of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup. In the coming season, he is aiming for the championship title at the wheel of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the prestigious one-make cup, which competes as part of Formula 1.

In addition to the rookie championship in the Supercup, Alessandro Ghiretti also achieved second place overall in the Porsche Carrera Cup France last season. The Frenchman put his talent and previous experience at the wheel of the approximately 375 kW (510 hp) Porsche 911 GT3 Cup to optimum use during the test on the Grand Prix circuit in the Portuguese Algarve. Not only that: the youngster from Montauban in the south of France also impressed in his interaction with the engineers, during media work and in fitness tests.

"As always, the decision was not easy for us. The twelve candidates were all extremely strong," emphasises Thomas Laudenbach, Head of Motorsport. "Even though the assessment took place on a race track: The selection of the new junior is about more than sporting talent and driving ability. We demand much more from a professional racing driver than just stepping on the gas, braking late and hitting the racing line. As always, it's about the whole package. In this respect, Alessandro has absolutely convinced us. I am sure that we will see great races from him in 2024. He has the chance to develop into a complete driver, just like the previous Porsche Juniors have shown."

Alessandro Ghiretti was born with a passion for motorsport: His father Alain drove numerous races in formula cars himself, his grandfather was enthusiastic about historic motorsport and worked as a mechanic in that scene in his spare time. His family gave the new Porsche junior his first karting experience at the age of seven. Via Formula 4, Formula 3 and the Le Mans Cup, among others, his path led him to the Porsche Carrera Cup France in 2021. At the wheel of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, the Frenchman underlined his talent and ability to learn. Fourth place overall in the first season was followed by third and second place in 2022 and 2023. Ghiretti also secured the rookie title in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

"When my phone rang and I saw that it was a call from Porsche, I quickly took a screenshot. I immediately had the feeling that I had to capture this moment forever," says the youngster, describing his reaction when project manager Jasmin Steidle-Faas broke the good news. "When Jasmin told me that I would be a Porsche Junior 2024, I could hardly believe it. I asked her to repeat that sentence again. It's a huge dream come true for me. Our whole family loves the Porsche brand - and I'm now going to be a small part of it. The news blew me away and left me speechless. I had a big grin on my face for the rest of the day and of course quickly informed my parents. It was a moment for the ages."

As a Porsche Junior, the 21-year-old, whose family has lived in Marrakesh, Morocco, for six years, will receive a sponsorship programme worth up to 225,000 euros for his racing appearances in the 2024 season. Ghiretti will be chasing titles in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup next year. At the same time, he will receive extensive training, support and counselling away from the cockpit, for example at training camps and media training sessions. Sascha Maassen, two-time Le Mans class winner with Porsche and winner of the prestigious Macau Grand Prix in 1994, will be on hand to coach the youngster throughout the season.

"I want to make the absolute most of the opportunities I get as a Porsche Junior," explains Ghiretti, who lives in a small flat in the southern French city of Marseille. "I want to learn as much as possible and implement everything Sascha gives me very quickly. I am incredibly proud to be able to join the list of renowned top drivers who have emerged from the Porsche support programme. I know that I have a unique opportunity: I want to make the most of it!"

The Porsche Juniors' model for success

As a new Porsche Junior, Ghiretti joins a series of highly successful motorsport drivers. Porsche Motorsport's renowned and consistent junior programme has been an important and sustainable springboard for talented youngsters since 1997. The drivers who have been sponsored to date have made a significant impact on motorsport. The drivers have ten overall victories and over 50 class wins in the major endurance classics at Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring. Added to this are 17 first places in the overall standings of the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring and 20 titles in the American Le Mans Series (ALMS). Just how well the drivers are prepared for a long-term career as part of the Porsche support programme is demonstrated by the fact that almost all former juniors are still active in motorsport today in various roles. Many are still closely associated with the brand today: as works drivers, brand ambassadors or in other departments at Porsche.

The Porsche Juniors from 1997 to 2024

Matthias Wolf (†) (1997)

Dirk Müller (1997 - 1998)

Marc Basseng (1997 - 1999)

Lucas Luhr (1999)

Timo Bernhard (1999 - 2001)

Marc Lieb (2000 - 2002)

Mike Rockenfeller (2002 - 2004)

Patrick Long (2003)

Christian Mamerow (2004)

Lance David Arnold (2005 - 2007)

Jan Seyffarth (2005 - 2006)

Martin Ragginger (2007 - 2009)

Marco Holzer (2008 - 2009)

Klaus Bachler (2012 - 2014)

Michael Christensen (2012 - 2013)

Alex Riberas (2013 - 2014)

Connor De Philippi (2013 - 2015)

Jean-Karl Vernay (2013)

Sven Müller (2014 - 2016)

Earl Bamber (2014)

Matteo Cairoli (2015 - 2016)

Dennis Olsen (2016 - 2017)

Mathieu Jaminet (2016)

Matt Campbell (2017)

Thomas Preining (2017 - 2018)

Julien Andlauer (2018 - 2019)

Jaxon Evans (2019 - 2020)

Ayhancan Güven (2020 - 2021)

Laurin Heinrich (2022)

Bastian Buus (2023)

Alessandro Ghiretti (2024)