Electrifying starting position before the season finale

With his fourth win of the season at the ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg, Calle Carlberg took a step towards winning the title in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup "powered by GSe 2023". The 22-year-old Swede, as always with father Torbjörn in the hot co-driver's seat of the Corsa Rally Electric, won the seventh round of the world's first electric rally one-make cup just ahead of permanent rival Max Reiter and his co-driver Conny Nemenich. In the overall standings, the Scandinavian increased his lead over the three-time season winner from Saarland to 17 points. This means that a fourth place will be enough for Carlberg to win the title at the season finale in four weeks' time.



The asphalt rally around Lübbecke was a mirror image of the entire season. From the first of the ten special stages, Carlberg and Reiter fought a duel for every tenth of a second. The lead changed between the two rivals several times before Carlberg was able to pull away by 5.8 seconds in SS11 and safely maintained this advantage until the finish. With his fourth fastest time in the last stage, the so-called Power Stage, Carlberg collected the maximum possible 35 points.



"I'm super happy," beamed Calle. "It was such a tough battle with Max. In the last two stages only one tenth of a second separated us, we both drove absolutely on the limit. Our lead in the standings has grown a little bit, but that doesn't change much in my approach to the title fight: I want to try to win at the finale. We'll see what happens."



At the same time, the narrowly beaten Reiter, who was the fastest in five special stages, was not at all unhappy: "It's hard for me to be disappointed when it's so close. The whole rally was again a great battle between the Carlbergs and us, it was really fun. And even if our starting position in the title fight doesn't look very favourable: Giving up is not an option! Nothing has been decided yet. There is no strike result in the Cup, which means that he has to finish as well. But we don't want to think too much at all, but give our best as always and hope for a nice final."



After their third podium finish of the current season, Austrians Luca Pröglhöf and Christina Ettel are now also 17 points ahead of France's Sarah Rumeau and Julie Amblard in the standings, who finished in a somewhat ungrateful fourth place for the fourth time. Pröglhöf: "I am very satisfied. Especially the Power Stage was cool because the first three were only 0.8 seconds apart and so we could show that we can be with the music and just lack a bit. Sarah did a super job again, the battle with her for the final podium spot was cracking." Meanwhile, the fast FFSA driver Rumeau openly admitted "that the characteristics of this rally with the many branches didn't really suit us. Yesterday went great, I've always liked driving in the rain. But today was not our thing, we just didn't find the right rhythm".



Dutch riders Jari van Hoof/Colin Wils and French brothers Anthony and Adrien Rott also put in a strong performance in positions 5 and 6. Cindy Gudet, like Sarah Rumeau a member of the FFSA Academy of the French motorsport federation, finished seventh with co-driver Jeanne Rey.



The only driver besides Reiter and Carlberg to set a best SS time was unlucky: Christian Lemke and co-driver Stephan Schneeweiß had started perfectly into the rally, when a cloudburst-like rain shower in SS2 was their undoing. The Corsa Rally Electric was so badly damaged when it hit a tree that it was impossible to repair it on the spot.



The big season finale of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup will take place from October 27-29 at the Central Europe Rally, the new round of the World Rally Championship around Passau.



Standings ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup (after 7 of 8 rounds): 1. Carlberg 226 points. 2nd Reiter 209. 3rd Pröglhöf 151. 4th Rumeau 134. 5th Van Hoof 94. 6th Lemke 91. 7th Baur 72. 8th Gudet 58. 9th Mendoza 51. 10th Rott 48. 11th Tarta 39. 12th Wittenbeck 37.