World Champion at the Austrian Autumn Rally

A Rally1 car on Austrian soil, WRC star Ott Tänak starts at the autumn rally, plus 20 Rally2 cars, among the drivers the current WRC3 champion. In total, an unbelievable 113 teams will start.

A record 113 teams will start at the Dobersberg Autumn Rally. There will be 16 action points and the big fan zone at the Dobersberg airport LOAB with culinary delights. The grand finale of the Austrian Rallye Challenge will take place in Dobersberg, as well as the finale in the Alpe Adria Rally Cup.

Ott Tänak drives the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid

For several years now, Estonian Ott Tänak has been on the year-end podium of the World Rally Championship (WRC) almost every year, in 2019 he was crowned World Champion, last year he was runner-up. And after parting company with the Hyundai works team last year and (still) driving for the cult British works team M-Sport in 2023, he promptly took victory at the last WRC rally in Chile, only to announce his return to Hyundai for 2024 a few days later. Then he wants to become world champion again: "The team has changed enormously since I left and we want to win all three WRC titles next year."

But before that, there are still a few WRC rounds to complete - and to prepare for the upcoming debut of the Central Europe Rally, Ott Tänak and Martin Jarveoja will start in their Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid at the autumn rally Dobersberg. The M-Sport team will also bring Adrien Fourmaux to the start, the Frenchman who won the January Rally in a ZM Racing Ford Fiesta Rally2 will again compete in a factory Fiesta in Austria.

The Rally2 armada: from the WRC3 world champion to the oldie cross-roader

In the RC2 class, 20 Rally2 cars will tackle the autumn rally. With Roope Korhonen, another world champion will start at the autumn rally. The Finn became WRC3 champion in 2023 after four victories. In Dobersberg he will be driving a Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo for the first time.

ZM Racing Team brings four Rally2 cars to Dobersberg: German Dominik Dinkel with Pirmin Winklhofer, who alternately drives with a German or Austrian licence, at his side. Winklhofer, by the way, is a winemaker He will present Ott Tänak with a drop of his own wine. Peter Eibisberger and the experienced Claudia Maier are another ZM duo, all on Ford Fiesta models. So are Martin Fischerlehner and Markus Wurz. The Lower Austrian, who is distantly related to Franz and Alex Wurz, is making a truly brave comeback this year after a twenty-year break from rallying and has done remarkably well so far.

Nicolas Ciamin is driving another Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. The Frenchman has driven just about every available Rally2 make in recent years, an interesting approach. Albert von Thurn und Taxis needs no introduction to the local fans. The likeable blue blood drives for the team that has made history in Austria, not only thanks to its owner, the record national champion Raimund Baumschlager. The name Waldherr also belongs to the well-known names in domestic rallying, long since not only because of his father Andreas. Luca Waldherr has not only made a name for himself as a driver but has also successfully made the leap to team operator, in Dobersberg he fires up the Citroen C3 Rally2 of the young racing team.

With Johannes Keferböck and Ilka Minor, the autumn rally will feature further celebrities. Keferböck has built up a great team after his sensational victory at the Jännerrallye 2018 and likes to present his K4 Rally Team on the international rally stage. He was certainly helped by the experienced Ilka Minor, who has truly experienced a lot alongside Achim Mörtl, Manfred Stohl, Evgeny Novikov or Henning Solberg.

The 38-year-old Hungarian Scabolcs Vida has an interesting CV - he came into rallying in 2020 as a late lateral entrant on a Lada, but since 2021 he has been driving Rally2 bolides, his brother Peter Vida is driving Rally2 for the first time this year and is also making an Austrian debut. Daniel Mayer will drive a Citroen C3 Rally2 entered by Stengg Motorsport in Dobersberg. Fabian Zeiringer will use the same model, entered by Waldherr Motorsport. The former ski racer will make his debut in the Rally2 category.

An interesting driver is the German Ralf Mangertseder - the 55-year-old last drove in 1991, but ventured a comeback this year, in a Skoda Fabia Rally2 - at his side the experienced Austrian Bianca Marina Stampfl. ARC fans have long been familiar with Markus Steinbock in his Hyundai i20 R5. Until last autumn's rally, 56-year-old Gerold Neumayr drove a historic Ford Escort RS2000 - in Dobersberg last year he made his debut in a Ford Fiesta R5, which he will drive again.

Son of Armin Schwarz in Rally3

A prominent driver of a Ford Fiesta Rally3 is Fabio Schwarz, the only 18-year-old son of Armin Schwarz, the famous German European Rally Champion of 1996. Curious: Fabio already drove rallies in the Fiesta Rally3 this year, but also in the Rally2 and Rally4 variant of the Fiesta. Since spring, Austria's Bernhard Ettel has been sitting at his side. Schwarz junior's competitor is 42-year-old Jiri Pertlicek junior in another Ford Fiesta Rally3 - the Czech drove in the Autumn Rally for the first time in 2005. (Noir Trawniczek)

