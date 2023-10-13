ZM Racing at autumn rally in Dobersberg with 5 teams

With a strong line-up, the ZM-Racing Team comes to the season finale of the Austrian Rally Challenge, which takes place on 20/21 October 2023. The autumn rally in Dobersberg is known for the fact that there are still some open decisions in the ARC, but also that many teams are already testing the cars and sometimes also new drivers for the next season. This time, however, there is another quite pleasing aspect. The Central Europe Rally, which is part of the World Rally Championship, will take place in the border triangle of Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria, exactly one week later, from 26 to 29 October, with the centre in Passau.

Some top-class teams from the world championship will not miss this opportunity to bring their vehicles, their service teams and, of course, their drivers up to speed for this WRC rally. For example, the works team of M-Sport Ford World Rally Team with WRC star and former world champion Ott Tänak from Estonia will be at the start in a Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid. A few weeks ago, he and Ford won the WRC rally in Chile with this car. Adrien Fourmaux, the Frenchman who already won the January rally in Freistadt this year in a Ford Fiesta Rallye2 of the ZM-Racing Team, will also take part. A total of 113 teams have registered for this ARC round, including no less than 20 Rally2 cars. As a result, many rally fans will probably make a pilgrimage to the Waldviertel to watch some of these world-class drivers in what are sure to be spectacular performances.

This will also include the teams that rely on ZM-Racing as their entry team. Firstly, the junior boss of Autohaus Zellhofer, 27-year-old Christoph Zellhofer with co-driver Andre Kachel, who will be driving his tried and tested Suzuki Swift ZMX Proto. Then Markus Wurz with his German co-driver Thomas Schöpf, who, after his successful premiere with the Ford Fiesta Rally2 at the Perger Mühlstein Rallye, finished in eighth place and, at his second start after a long break from racing, wants to gain a lot of experience with his new car for next year.

Styrian Peter Eibisberger and Claudia Maier will also be back as co-drivers on Ford Fiesta Rally2. They finished an excellent second overall behind winner Simon Wagner in Perg and want to achieve a respectable result in the top third of this class despite very strong competition.

Upper Austrian Martin Fischerlehner with co-driver Tobias Unterweger (Ford Fiesta Rally2), who finished fourth overall in Perg behind Christoph Zellhofer/ Andre Kachel on a Ford Fiesta R5, has similar ideas. The Freistädter has already proven many times that he was not only an excellent bike racer and then a cycling businessman, but also knows exactly how to drive a rally car very fast and spectacularly.

Also competing for ZM-Racing are the two German Brose drivers Dominik Dinkel and Pirmin Winklhofer, also on Ford Fiesta Rally2. They took a longer summer break for professional reasons, but returned to the rally autumn at the Rally Kumrovec in Croatia with a victory in the Mitropa Cup classification and a very good second place in the overall standings. Last week they took overall victory at the ADAC Rallye Fränkische Schweiz in Germany, driving a ZM-Racing (Zellhofer Motorsport) Ford Fiesta Rally2.

This ZM-Racing operation is led by team boss Max Zellhofer himself, together with Alex Köck as the responsible technician and Herbert Kreillechner as team manager. He had originally planned to start with one of his Ford cars: "Unfortunately, this did not happen, customer wishes have absolute priority for us, and of course many people want to drive and participate in this rally. I would have had to rent a Ford somewhere myself to start, I hope it works out another time next year." (ZM Racing)

Schedule for the 26th Autumn Rally in Dobersberg:

Saturday, 21 October 2023

08:00: Start at the airport (LOAB) in Dobersberg

08:20: SS 1 Niederedlitz -Münichreith 1, 10,85 km

08:50 hrs: SS 2 Lexnitz - Hohenwarth 1, 14.53 km

09:25: Regrouping In, Dobersberg

10:10 a.m.: Service Out, Dobersberg

10:30 a.m.: SS 3 Niederedlitz- Münichreith 2, 10,85 km

11:00 a.m.: SS 4 Lexnitz - Hohenwarth 2, 14,53 km

11:35 a.m.: Regrouping In, Dobersberg

13:35 hrs: Service Out Dobersberg

14:05: SS 5 Brunn - Pfaffenschlag 1, 15,76 km

14:40: SS 6 Dimling - Rohrbach 1, 8,83 km

15:15: Regrouping In, Dobersberg

16:10: Service Out, Dobersberg

16:40: SS 7 Brunn - Pfaffenschlag 2, 15,76 km

17:15: SS 8 Dimling - Rohrbach 2, 8,83 km

17:50: Finish of the rally at the airfield (LOAB) in Dobersberg



The total length of the rally is 250 kilometres, 100 kilometres of which will be driven on the eight special stages.