Autumn Rally: Clear case for Tänak at WRC test

Hot action at the Austrian autumn rally from the very first kilometre, even WRC driver Ott Tänak, the 2019 world champion, had his "moments" on the demanding stages, Bachler again ARC champion.

"I'm good at demolishing - my team is good at repairing," Ott Tänak commented with casual humour on the incident in which the 2019 World Champion severely damaged the rear of his Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid car first thing in the morning. After a puncture on SS3, the M-Sport Ford works driver even briefly lost the lead to his team-mate Adrian Fourmaux.

Adrien Fourmaux in the Ford Fiesta Rally2, who had already won the January Rally, was the fastest Rally2 driver (20 Rally2 cars) in the end, about 20 seconds ahead of his compatriot Nicolas Ciamin and the Finn Roope Korhonen, the current WRC3 World Champion, both in the Škoda Fabia Rally2. "For sure," he answered when asked if he would like to compete in the autumn rally again next year. Highly pleased and satisfied was also Albert von Thurn und Taxis, who drove too cautiously in the Škoda Fabia Rally2 at the beginning due to the difficult conditions, but was able to improve with each further stage and finished fifth in the end.

Eibisberger fastest Austrian

Peter Eibisberger in the Ford Fiesta MKII was the fastest Austrian to finish the rally in sixth place. "This is a surprise for me as well, since I don't get to drive that often," explained the ZM Racing driver, who relied on the experienced Claudia Maier as co-driver. Fabian Zeiringer, who together with Angelika Letz was the second fastest Austrian in the Citroën C3 Rally2, was also pleased with his successful Rally2 debut. Right behind them were Christoph Zellhofer and Andre Kachel in the Ford Fiesta Rally2 ahead of Johannes Keferböck and Ilka Minor on Skoda Fabia RS Rally2. Rounding out the top 10 were Martin Fischerlehner and Tobias Unterweger in a nine-year-old R5 Fiesta, as the Rally2 cars were called back then.

The difficult rally, especially in the morning the stages were tricky, could not be finished by all teams. Among the numerous (24) retirements were, for example, Luca Waldherr, Markus Stockinger, Max Zellhofer (drove remarkably in the Proto-Swift), the duo Schindelegger or also Raphael Dirnberger at the Rally4 debut and also last year's winner Jan Skala.

Bachler defends ARC title

The duel for the Austrian Rally Challenge (ARC) was exciting. When a drive shaft broke on Gerald Bachler's Subaru on SS2, he resignedly said: "Now the title defence is over. But then the Bammingen Subaru rally team was able to repair the damage and Bachler gradually worked his way back to the front. When local hero Rene Kiehtreiber had problems at the end (he was still in second place in the ARC after SS6), Bachler moved up to second place behind the Hungarian Daniel Fischer (ARC stage win) and was thus able to successfully defend the title against his opponent Thomas Regner.

The Austrian Rally Trophy (ART) for modern vehicles was won by Daniel Mayer with an eleventh place overall and third place in the T1 class - his opponent Manuel Wurm did what he could, won the T2 class, but then lost out by six points.

The ARCP for Proto and similar vehicles went to the favourite, the German Florian Auer. Patrik Gaubinger in the Audi Quattro Gr.4 won the duel in the Historic category (ARCH) in style with the ARCH day victory. In the Juniors, Daniel Mayer and Lukas Martinelli were crowned club champions. As expected, the ARCA for alternative drives went to Michael Kogler in the HVO100 Scirocco.

All in all, the organisers around Roman Mühlberger and Mario Popp can be highly satisfied. Both the riders and the numerous fans at the tracks were enthusiastic. The weather gods also made their contribution with late summer imperial weather at the end of October.(Trawniczek)

Result Autumn Rally Dobersberg 2023:

1st Ott Tänak/Martin Jarveoja (EE), Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid, 51:57,6 min.

2nd Adrien Fourmaux/Alexandre Coria (F), Ford Fiesta Rally2, + 1:08,5 min.

3rd Nicolas Ciamin/Yannick Roche (F), Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, + 1:29,2

4th Roope Korhonen/Anssi Viinika (FIN), Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo, + 1:51,1

5th Albert von Thurn und Taxis/Jara Hain (D), Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, + 2:25,5

6th Peter Eibisberger/Claudia Maier (A), Ford Fiesta R5 MkII, + 2:29,7

7th Fabian Zeiringer/Angelika Letz (A), Citroen C3 Rally2, + 2:53,0

8th Christoph Zellhofer/Andre Kachel (A), Ford Fiesta Rally2, + 3:34,2

9th Johannes Keferböck/Ilka Minor (A), Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, + 3:44,6

10th Martin Fischerlehner/Tobias Unterweger (A), Ford Fiesta R5, + 4:07,2